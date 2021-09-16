Continental spin-off Vitesco struggles in market debut

FILE PHOTO: Continental's pilot location for industry 4.0 applications in Regensburg, Germany
Victoria Waldersee and Arno Schuetze
·2 min read

By Victoria Waldersee and Arno Schuetze

BERLIN (Reuters) - Shares Vitesco Technologies were broadly flat on Thursday in a volatile market debut that highlights the challenges faced by the German auto parts manufacturer spun off from Continental.

The stagnant share price, combined with a drop in the price of Continental's shares compared with Wednesday's close, meant that Continental shareholders were left with a drop in the value of their holdings as a result of the spinoff.

Continental shareholders received one Vitesco share for every five Continental shares they owned. At 1506 CET, that was worth about 5% less than five Continental shares at yesterday's market close.

Continental, among the world's largest auto suppliers, delayed the spinoff of Vitesco - which produces powertrains for internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and electric cars - by two years due to unfavourable market conditions worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were confronted by developments that no one had foreseen," Vitesco CEO Andreas Wolf said at the Frankfurt stock exchange, adding "the corona crisis fully confirmed our strategy... e-mobility is booming."

Vitesco shares started trading at 59.80 euros per share and swung between 56.89-66.88 euros in the course of the day. At 1506 GMT, they traded at around 58.7 euros per share, giving the company a market value of 2.34 billion euros ($2.75 billion).

The listing comes as automotive suppliers are struggling to reorient their production lines to stay relevant amid the EV transition, with electric cars requiring not only less parts but new technologies like batteries and software - not traditionally the expertise of Germany's auto industry.

Vitesco currently earns the vast majority of its revenue from parts for ICE cars, but Wolf told Reuters this month he hopes to break even on sales for electric vehicle components by 2024 and reap three quarters of revenues from electric vehicle parts by 2030.

In 2020, Vitesco's sales fell 12% to 8 billion euros as the COVID-19 pandemic combined with a global chip shortage and rising raw material supplies stymied sales across the auto industry.

Still, sales in the first half of 2021 were up 29% on the previous year at 4.4 billion euros, with a profit margin of 1.9%.

($1 = 0.8510 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Christoph Steitz, Susan Fenton and David Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blowers, mowers and more: American yards quietly go electric

    For Jared Anderman, of Croton-on-Hudson, New York, switching from gasoline-powered tools to electric ones for lawn care was a no-brainer. With electric tools, they boot right up and there’s really no maintenance at all. First, he bought an electric lawnmower.

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Lucid is the next Tesla, BofA says, dubbing it one of the most legitimate electric car startups

    BofA said Lucid could pose a threat to other startups like Tesla and Rivian, as well as more established automaker's EV brands like Ford and GM.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    For the most part, my portfolio is filled with slow-and-steady stocks like real estate investment trusts, banks, and large blue-chip companies. This is how I came to own shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) for an $11 price tag just after its IPO (currently around $250), to name one example. With that in mind, I've recently added a few exciting growth stocks to my portfolio, and here are three in particular that could have the potential to produce massive returns over the next decade and beyond if things go well.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    The COVID-19 crisis was not kind to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The mortgage REIT sector was pummeled by margin calls, and mall REITs were shut down for months. While every REIT saw a decline in collections, the triple-net lease REITs performed the best.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Why Now Might Be the Time to Load Up on Marijuana Stocks

    The marijuana sector is a fickle one. Top cannabis producers Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) are down more than 25% in the past three months while the S&P 500 index has been relatively strong, rising more than 5%. When the Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate in January, there was hope that significant marijuana reform would happen this year.

  • China Tells Banks Evergrande Won’t Pay Interest Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities have told major lenders to China Evergrande Group not to expect interest payments due next week on bank loans, according to people familiar with the matter, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation’s biggest debt restructurings. The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development told banks in a meeting this week that Evergrande won’t be able to pay its debt obligations due on Sept. 20, said the people, asking not to be identified d

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Numbers Outshine the Brand Image

    Maintaining brand value is a lot of work for large corporations. It takes a coordinated effort to keep a positive brand image through multiple product life cycles. Alternatively, the company ends struggling to innovate and relying on the success from the past. Unfortunately, that is what Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been stuck with, as the stock has been ranging for over 3 years now. As the company's strategies shift, we will examine the current return on equity (ROE).

  • Fed interest rate hike outlook due next week carries risk of hawkish surprise

    Credit Suisse's Jonathan Cohn says Fed's 2024 dot is "likely to materially exceed current market pricing," while Standard Chartered Bank sees risk of a surprise in 2022 median projection.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed at $27.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day.

  • 2 Incredibly Cheap Cannabis Stocks

    The market may have lost its taste for marijuana for the moment, but that gives investors a chance to buy two deeply discounted growth stocks.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    High-growth stock names generally do not sell at a discount, but GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) increasingly looks like an exception to the norm. The Denver-based hydroponics supplier has lost more than half of its value since February. Additionally, with massive growth in past quarters that will probably continue for the foreseeable future, it appears the current sell-off could create an opportunity for growth-oriented investors.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the economy at a breakneck pace. This also helps explain why growth stocks have performed so well.