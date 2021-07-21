Continuance issued for Sharon man accused of stabbing brother

Jul. 21—SHARON — A Sharon man will appear in court next month for the alleged stabbing of his stepbrother.

The preliminary hearing for Jarrod R. Price, 40, is set for 8:45 a.m. Aug. 10, before District Judge Dennis M. Songer. The judge granted a continuance during Price's original preliminary hearing Monday, according to court documents.

Price is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault that causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, and aggravated assault that causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, the court documents state.

Price is being held in Mercer County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

At about 11:47 p.m. July 11, Sharon police were dispatched to 464 Jefferson Ave. for a reported stabbing. The victim told police Price allegedly stabbed him multiple times with a kitchen knife, and that there were issues between the victim and Price for a long time, according to the criminal complaint.

A doctor at Sharon Regional Medical Center later told police the victim was stabbed six times, and there were a couple serious stab wounds.

All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

