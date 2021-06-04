Continuance sought for Muskogee man charged in Capitol insurrection

Jun. 3—Federal prosecutors sought a 60-day continuance in a criminal case filed against Muskogee man in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Andrew Ericson was named Jan. 20 in a sealed criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia District Court and arrested two days later in Oklahoma. Ericson was charged with unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds after he was alleged to have "livestreamed his presence ... inside the United States House of Representatives Speaker's Conference Room."

Ericson is one of three men from the Muskogee area who face criminal charges after witnesses identified them in photographs and video images displayed on the internet. A federal grand jury indicted Jerry Ryals, an apprentice electrician from Muskogee, and Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr. of Fort Gibson, for various crimes arising from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The three men are among more than 440 individuals who face charges for allegedly taking part in what has been described as an effort to stop congressional certification of the Electoral College returns. Prosecutors, in their motion seeking a second 60-day continuance in Ericson's case, said more than 1,400 search warrants have been executed as part of those cases, and "the FBI is in possession of over 2,000 digital devices" as a result.

In a motion filed recently, prosecutors sought an additional 60 days that would facilitate ongoing "investigations into the Capitol Attack" and respond to discovery requests. Prosecutors also asked that the 60-day delay be excluded when calculating Ericson's trial date pursuant to the Speedy Trial Act — documents show his defense lawyer opposed neither request.

Prosecutors state in their motion that vendors will be hired by the government "to assist with technical discovery processing and establish a database for the tracking, production, and review of discovery materials." That information, prosecutors said, is being processed for a database that will be used to manage and respond to discovery requests.

Ericson is alleged to have come under investigation after U.S. Attorney Trent Shores in the Northern District of Oklahoma received Snapchat photographs of Ericson allegedly taken during the Jan. 6 riot.

Two images included with the affidavit filed with the criminal complaint show Ericson inside the U.S. Capitol. Special Agent James Hardy, who serves with the Threat Assessment Section of the U.S. Capitol Police, told the affiant the photos of Ericson were taken in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's conference room.

Ericson, according to court documents, was identified through cell phone records and a person identified only as Witness 1, who "had a previous professional relationship with the subject." Witness 1 told the unidentified agent they "did not see any violent acts committed by Andrew Ericson," but the witness "did hear Ericson screaming and yelling during the livestream."

While Witness 1 told the agent they were able to capture only two videos Ericson allegedly live-streamed during the riot, the Muskogee man posted "10-15 videos and pictures on Snapchat of himself inside and around" the U.S. Capitol during the attack. Witness 1 told investigators they were "1,000% certain" the person in the Snapchat livestream video was Ericson.

According to U.S. Department of Justice reports, of the 440 people who have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, more than 125 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips may call (800) 225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.