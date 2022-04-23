‘Continue the fight’: Commissioners encourage push for impact fees in Maury County

Scott Sumners leads a budget committee meeting inside the Tom Primm Commission Meeting Room in Columbia, Tenn., on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Maury County’s local government, and most importantly its taxpayers, are losing out on funds that would support the growing community as it works to keep up with a wave of new construction and development.

That is the opinion of Commissioner Scott Sumners, chair of the board’s budget committee.

As the first quarter of the fiscal year comes to an end, Sumners said a total of 382 new properties have been registered for construction with the local government.

Estimating that each build averages about 3,000 square feet, Sumner’s said the county would have raised a total of $4.3 million to support the construction of new schools and expansion of infrastructure to support the community as it continues to grow.

Maury County, with a collective annual budget of more than $150, last year approved the borrowing of $74 million to build a new high school at the Battle Creek Campus in Spring Hill.

Months later, the school is now expected to cost about $100 million. It is just one project on a list of needed expansions and improvements needed to school and government facilities in the coming years in order to accommodate the growing community.

Construction equipment rests at the site of the June Lake development in Spring Hill, Tenn., following a storm on Monday, March 7, 2022.

The commissioner shared the observation as the commission’s monthly meeting came to an end Monday evening.

“Anyone who wants to be on the commission, please continue this fight for the next year or two through the state legislature,” Sumners said during the meeting.

The ongoing growth trends show no sign of slowing down. In recent months, both members of the county commission and board of education estimate that more than 14,000 new homes will be built in Maury County and its municipalities in the coming years.

About 1,800 of those homes will be built along Bear Creek Pike and an additional 2,000 homes will be built northwest of Columbia where the Monsanto Corporation previously spent decades mining phosphate.

In Spring Hill, where the county is seeing the majority of its growth in recent years, the community has recently recorded about 11,000 new planned rooftops for single-family homes, apartments and condominiums.

To the south in Mt. Pleasant, a community previously inhibited by a moratorium on its sewer system, an additional 200 to 300 homes will be built in the coming years.

A custom built home constructed by McBroom Home Builders rests uncompleted near Mt. Pleasant, Tenn., due to ongoing supply chain issues caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, Jan 10, 2022.

Sumners and fellow Commissioner Brian McKelvy along with Commission Chair Don Morrow spearheaded the effort to implement a new construction impact fee.

The commissioners pushed for the bill in response to the state’s "county school facilities tax” on residential development, emphasizing that the rate determined by the state is too low to meet the needs of the growing community.

In its current form, the tax may be levied at a rate not to exceed $1 per square foot. However, state and county leaders are calling for the rate to be increased to $3 to properly address the cost of growth.

Builders continue work on a single family home within the Homestead at Carter's Station subdivision from Centex Homes in Columbia, Tenn., on Wednesday, Feb, 9, 2022.

A request to allow Maury County to increase the fee gained traction in the State Senate under a bill introduced by Sen. Joey Hensley R-Hohenwald, but the bill’s counterpart in the House of Representatives, introduced by Scott Cepikcy, R-Culleoka, was shot down in committee.

Leaders of the Tennessee Home Builders Association and the Southern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors vehemently opposed the proposed fee, stating that the increased fees would have a negative impact on the community.

As many members of the commission will depart from their roles following the upcoming county general election in August, seat holders strongly encourage those seeking election to continue pushing for the right to implement the increased fees.

“We are encouraging anyone running for office to continue that fight,” said Morrow. “This next administration, they are going to have to have their hands full and because they are going to have to find a way to help pay for the growth without raising taxes.

"We want them to pick up the flag and continue the fight with the state. I believe they will.”

Reach Mike Christen at mchristen@c-dh.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MikeChristenCDH and Instagram at @michaelmarco. Please consider supporting his work and that of other Daily Herald journalists by subscribing to the publication.

