Should You Continue to Hold Minerals Technologies (MTX)?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Chartwell Investment Partners, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund outperformed in the quarter relative to its benchmark Russell 2000 Value Index. Among the sectors, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Energy were the strongest, and the interest-sensitive REITs and Utilities sectors were the weakest performers in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted stocks like Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is a mineral and mineral based products developer. On December 30, 2022, Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) stock closed at $60.72 per share. One-month return of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was -3.17%, and its shares lost 16.99% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion.

Carillon Tower Advisers made the following comment about Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) produces performance-enhancing minerals for manufacturers of paper, steel, polymers, and other materials that are used in a variety of consumer and industrials products. The company experienced double digit revenue growth in all segments in the prior quarter, but cost inflation and unfavorable currency fluctuations pressured margins.”

best material dividend stocks to buy now

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 16 hedge fund portfolios held Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) at the end of the third quarter, which was 10 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) in another article and shared the list of value stocks that analysts are recommending amid market volatility. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

