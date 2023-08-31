Continued dry weather as temperatures soar well above average this weekend

TechCrunch

The Iconfactory, home to a number of popular apps like wallpaper app Wallaroo, puzzle game Frenzic and the unfortunately shuttered Twitterific, among others, is out today with its latest creation: Ollie's Arcade. Included in the debut lineup are "Ollie Soars," a Flappy Bird-like game where you fly around the world collecting gems while also soaring past obstacles; "Snake," a familiar game where you try to gobble up apples while avoiding running into your snake's own twists and turns; and "Tranquility Touchdown," a space exploration game where you pilot your lander to the surface of six different planets. The team says they wanted to recapture the magic of the classic games they played in their youth, citing favorite titles like "Asteroids," "Moon Patrol," "Battlezone" and handheld games like "Mattel Football," "Simon" and "Merlin."