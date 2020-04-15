Continued Growth Through Economic Crisis Due to Creativity, Customer Care

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From January through March 2020, Premium Service Brands (PSB) posted a 37% growth in aggregate systemwide revenue in comparison with the same period in 2019. Despite the uncertainty and difficult economic conditions in late February and through March, PSB's unhindered and record-setting growth is a signal of a healthy company deeply rooted in customer service.

The 37% growth was seen across all six home service brands within PSB: 360° Painting, Maid Right, ProLift Garage Doors, Handyman Pro, Kitchen Wise, and Renew Crew. The most recent acquisition, Renew Crew, was finalized in January. All brands showed remarkable growth, especially Renew Crew which is on track to turn around a four-year revenue decline.

Paul Flick, founder and CEO, attributes the strong numbers to the company's ethos. "We always put our customers first," Flick said. "And especially in a time of uncertainty, our commitment to our customers and their families makes a difference." Customer buying behavior during the first quarter certainly demonstrates that trust in the company is an important factor in client behavior.

According to Flick, as soon as the health risks about the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus became clear, PSB made several important decisions that customers reacted positively towards. First, PSB made status changes to their brand websites and then set up emails to communicate with previous and potential clients about the steps that each brand took to stop the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, 360° Painting, Handyman Pro, and Renew Crew started offering free Virtual Estimates to cut down on interactions. On top of this, their non-profit, Kids-Lift, donated 200 bags of food to need children and families. They are continuing their donations with a Virtual Food Drive.

These measures reassured clients that PSB values, above all, the health and safety of not just their clients, but also of their employees. "We are a company made up of small businesses and small business owners – our success depends on the well-being and trust of our communities."

"Our 37% growth from 2019 – especially in this economic climate – demonstrates the strength of our business model and our good rapport with communities all over North America," said Flick.

To learn more about Premium Service Brands and their opportunities for growth and business ownership, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

