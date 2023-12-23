Continued Phoenix-area rain likely to make holiday travel woes worse on Saturday

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has forecasted rainfall in the morning for Phoenix residents on Saturday.

The day is expected to remain mostly cloudy. The weather service also noted the likelihood of moderate to heavy rainfall, with the possibility of a thunderstorm before 10 a.m.

The weather service advised travelers to expect longer commutes, road closures, and travel issues on roadways and at the airport.

"We still could see some impacts on the roads (on Saturday)," said National Weather Service Phoenix meteorologist Matt Salerno.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday is anticipated to have a high of 62 degrees with calm 5 mph winds during the day. The expected low for the night is 51 degrees with calm winds as well.

The weather service forecasted a 70% chance of precipitation during the day, with a subsequent 40% chance of showers continuing throughout the night.

The weather service predicts a 68% chance of rainfall equal to or exceeding 1 inch throughout Saturday.

