Continued snow days bring challenges for Kansas City-area parents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s deja vu for tens of thousands of students across the Kansas City metro. School’s been canceled Tuesday. For many, it’s the fourth such day in a week.

For more than 100 KC-area school districts, the decision comes down to slick roads after another round of snow and dangerous cold. It led to an easy decision to keep student’s home.

“And that’s a great example of how interruptions happen all day,” Amber Rollins said.

While Rollins agrees with the decision to keep her children at home, the working mom knows that makes for a fun-filled, chaotic workday.

“It’s been stressful. It’s hard to get through a meeting with the children at home. Grateful for the extra time with the kids, but my goodness, it’s rough. Kids are running out of things to do. Children are becoming feral,” Rollins said.

Rollins is the director of Kids and Car Safety, a national nonprofit designed to help raise awareness around leaving kids in cars unattended, all in hopes of saving lives. It’s a tall task for anyone.

But it’s certainly not her most challenging job these days, especially after four snow days.

“It’s hard to ask for help, and none of us should be afraid to ask for help. We can’t do this alone,” she said.

Rollins said don’t be too hard on yourself. This isn’t easy for a lot of parents, especially with kids not able to get outside because of the temperatures.

Rollins can shift her work to home, something a lot a parents can’t do. As for the kids, they’re loving it.

“I want to give a shoutout to the real parents of Kansas City. I am with you. I’m in my sweatpants and a hoodie. I haven’t washed my hair in 3 days, and I feel you,” Rollins said.

For the latest on all school closings — and whether your child's school will be completely canceled or virtual — you can find a full list here.

