‘Continues to inspire us all’: WCSO deputy takes first steps, run after 2022 fatal crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly two years after being critically injured in a fatal crash on the Tualatin Valley Highway, Washington County Deputy Michael Trotter is on his feet and running again. A feat he didn’t initially think was possible.

“This was the first time running since the crash, and I was told there was a good chance I would never walk again, let alone run,” Deputy Trotter said in a WCSO social media post on Monday.

Back in April 2022, Trotter was on duty when a teen driver of a Nissan Altima sped through a red light on the highway near Murray Boulevard. The Nissan slammed into the side of Trotter’s patrol car.

The Nissan was carrying five students from Southridge High School, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but were soon released.

The driver, Xavier Rodriguez, faces several charges including second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and DUII. In May 2022, Rodriguez entered a not guilty plea.

During a press conference on the incident, Sheriff Pat Garrett said Trotter sustained life-threatening injuries during the crash and faced “a long road to recovery.”

After six weeks in the hospital, Trotter was discharged, returning home to his wife and 3-year-old son. He would then take the next step towards recovery at a rehab facility.

“Deputy Mike Trotter’s remarkable journey to recovery continues to inspire us all in the Washington County community,” WCSO stated in a social media post. “Despite being struck by a vehicle while on duty in April 2022, Mike’s resilience and determination have led him to conquer one milestone after another in his extraordinary efforts to get back on his feet. Witnessing him take those first steps and now running again is nothing short of inspiring.”

Deputy Trotter started his career with WCSO in 2013 as a reserve deputy, before becoming a full time patrol deputy in 2015.

