Work continues on Olmsted County's $13 million senior apartment plan

Jan. 16—ROCHESTER — Plans for an Olmsted County-run senior apartment complex are moving forward with $13 million in

state-approved financing support.

If things go as planned, the 36-unit apartment building at 1001 Mayowood Road SW will open its doors in October 2025.

"There is a lot of flexibility in the schedule, but there is nothing that has happened so far that would change that date," Olmsted County Housing Program Manager Mark Engel said.

The recently approved application for state support

was the county's second bid for financing.

The proposed apartments, catering to seniors earning less than 50% of the area median income, are expected to fill a growing need. Thirty of the units will have a single bedroom, with the remaining offering two bedrooms.

"Senior housing is a particular focus because we know there are not enough housing choices available that are affordable to seniors," County Board Chairwoman Sheila Kiscaden said. " We know it's a fast-growing segment of our population."

A 2020 update to the county's housing assessment found nearly 900 units of affordable or subsidized housing dedicated to seniors, with a 1.1% vacancy rate, indicating pent-up demand for the units.

Engel said the county has seen that demand firsthand, with some residents already inquiring about leasing the planned units before ground is broken on the southwest Rochester project.

The proposed Mayowood project, temporarily dubbed Mayowood II since it will sit beside the existing Mayowood Apartments owned and operated by Duluth-based Center City Housing, is a step in filling the need.

The plan aims to maintain at least half the 36 units for people earning less than 30% of the area median income, which currently means those earning up to $28,350 for a couple and $24,800 for an individual.

The remaining units would be available to households with incomes of up to half the area median on an annual basis, but Engel said the lower range will be targeted to ensure people with the greatest needs are helped.

With rents to be set in line with federal fair market rates — currently $927 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,148 for two-bedroom units — the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority has committed to providing subsidies to ensure residents don't pay more than 30% of their gross income.

While state and federal subsidies could help cover the costs, the county has committed to potentially using local HRA levy funds for the subsidies for at least 10 years.

With the majority of renters expected to receive leases through county social workers and programs, Engel said at least seven units will be reserved for "high-priority homeless" residents, meaning those who have experienced longterm homelessness or have unique needs that led to being without shelter.

The new apartments won't provide services, but a part-time property manager and a second part-time county employee will be available to help make connections to existing county and state services.

Aside from the subsidies and county connections, Engel said the building will largely operate like any other apartment building catering to independent residents 55 years and older.

The operating requirements were outlined in the county's application for state support, which was awarded in December with a mix of funding and supported loans to fully cover anticipated expenses.

As final design efforts start to move forward, the county is slated to meet with Minnesota Housing staff next month to work toward finalizing details regarding the state support.

Meanwhile, county officials have identified another potential task — a name change.

With "Mayowood" used for a variety of locations along the same-named county road, Engel said finding a more unique moniker has been discussed, with the hope of adding new life to the effort that began with a review of site options several years ago.

"Sometimes, getting a name brings a project to life," he said.