Continuing I-70 work bringing lane restrictions and closures

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced traffic updates related to the full-depth replacement of Interstate 70 through Zanesville.

The eastbound driving lane will be closed from 7 p.m. today through 5 p.m. Friday for paving and striping in preparation for re-opening of the State Street ramps. Ramps are expected to open sometime next week. The Underwood on-ramp will remain open while work is done.

Monday through Thursday next week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be lane closures on Underwood Street, closure of Licking Road and flagging of motorists on Old Newark Road and Linden Avenue.

