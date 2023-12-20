Continuing our work: These generous donors helped the T&G Santa fund top $50K

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $49,944

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Mary Plummer $100

Vietnam Veterans of America Inc Chapter 554 $100

Robert and Pauline White $50

Judith and Jennifer $10

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Mr. and Mrs. Dean Mason, Mr. and Mrs. Russell Dean, Roger Dean and Nancy Dean $100

Lucy $100

Ben Hamilton and Sheila DeSimone, Love Annie and Norma $50

Mom Theresa Giuffrida: Giuffrida Family $50

Great Grampa and Gramma Pokie, Bob and GG, Love Mia, Sidney, Madilyn and Ruby $40

Cindy and Bobby: Jane S Todd $25

Marissa Przygoda, Love the Przygoda and Berg families $25

Dorothy Germain: Paula Rigiero-Coffey $25

Ronald Mach, Sr.: Betty MacK $20

Susan Kasabula: Clare and Wayne Garabedian $20

My Dad & Uncle George: Laura $11

DAILY TOTAL $726

RUNNING TOTAL $50,670

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: These generous donors helped the T&G Santa fund top $50K