Continuing to use Johnson & Johnson's vaccine could save 1,400 lives in the next 6 months, the CDC says

Aria Bendix
·3 min read
johnson &amp; johnson vaccine
Nurse Elizabeth Johnson administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Melissa Mendez in Reading, Pennsylvania. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

US regulators determined last week that the benefits of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine far outweigh the risks.

After a 10-day pause to investigate the shot's links to rare blood clots, US states were permitted to resume administering J&J's vaccine on Friday.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculates how many lives the shot could save in the next six months. According to the CDC model, continuing to administer the J&J vaccine at just half the rate at which it was used in early April could prevent between 580 and 1,400 coronavirus deaths.

Depending on how quickly the virus continues to spread, the vaccine might also prevent between 3,900 and 9,400 hospital admissions and 930 to 2,200 ICU admissions, according to the report.

During the same six-month period - at the same slower rollout pace - the CDC model suggests that about 26 rare blood clot cases could be expected.

The US paused Johnson & Johnson's vaccine rollout on April 13, following six reports of central venous sinus thrombosis, a rare blood clot that forms in the brain, among women between 18 and 48 who'd received J&J's shot. The women also reported low levels of platelets (colorless blood cells that help clots form), a condition known as thrombocytopenia. That combination is unusual.

At a meeting on Friday, however, the CDC voted to resume J&J's vaccine rollout, with the addition of a warning stating that "rare clotting events might occur after vaccination, primarily among women aged 18-49." The warning also notes that it's "plausible" the vaccine caused the clots.

johnson &amp; johnson vaccine
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

As of Tuesday, the CDC has recorded a total of 17 cases of rare blood clots in combination with low platelet counts following J&J's shot. That's out of a group of 8 million people who've received the vaccine.

The two latest cases, announced Tuesday, are a man and a woman, both under 60. Of the 15 clot cases observed prior to those two, 13 occurred among women ages 18 to 49, while two occurred among women ages 50 and older. All 15 patients were hospitalized, and three had died as of Wednesday.

In the CDC's new report, the agency said the data do not justify restricting the shots to less vulnerable groups, such as men or women ages 50 and older.

Johnson &amp; Johnson coronavirus vaccine clinical trial, volunteer dosed with experimental COVID-19 vaccine
A volunteer participates in Johnson & Johnson's clinical trial. Janssen

For every 1 million doses of J&J's vaccine administered to women between 18 and 49 years old, the CDC model showed, there might be nearly 300 coronavirus-related hospitalizations and six coronavirus-related deaths - but seven clotting cases.

The CDC report also noted that although limiting vaccine use to specific populations could reduce the number of rare blood clots, the move would also "challenge public health implementation, limit personal choice, and disproportionately affect populations with barriers to vaccine access or who have difficulty returning for a second dose."

J&J's vaccine is the only single-dose shot authorized in the US, so it's the easiest to administer. It's also far easier to store than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, since it can be kept in standard refrigerators rather than freezers.

If the shot were no longer available, the CDC wrote, "excess COVID-19 cases and deaths could occur."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. probing two new blood clot cases after J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

    One case was in a male and the other was in a female, both of whom were below 60 years, according to the agency, taking the total number of confirmed such cases to 17 out of 8 million shots given. The new cases come after U.S. health regulators on Friday recommended resumption of use of J&J's shot, ending a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday the risks of experiencing the syndrome involving severe blood clots and low platelets as a result of the vaccine were very low.

  • UPDATE 1-South African study using J&J vaccine will resume on Wednesday

    South African researchers will on Wednesday resume a study further evaluating the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the field, after it was temporarily suspended along with use of the shot in the United States. U.S. regulators recommended pausing the use of the single-shot earlier this month due to extremely rare cases of blood clots but on Friday said the United States could restart vaccinations. The Sisonke study is being carried out by the National Department of Health, South African Medical Research Council and Johnson & Johnson among others.

  • Kansas governor vetoes most bills in 17 years as Republicans push aggressive agenda

    Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed Republican-supported bills on taxes, financial literacy education and transgender rights, among others.

  • UPS Earnings Crush Views; FedEx, Adobe Team Up On E-Commerce

    UPS earnings benefited from vaccine rollouts and smaller businesses capitalizing on the online shopping boom. UPS stock soared while FedEx rallied.

  • Jessica Alba's Honest Co targets $1.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

    Alba, known for her roles in film "Fantastic Four" and TV series "Dark Angel", in 2011 co-founded Honest, which touts its baby products as a safer alternative to those that use synthetic chemicals. Honest then reached https://reut.rs/3cChqzw a $7.35 million settlement for wrongly labelling ingredients in some products as natural, plant-based or chemical free. The company, which also sells an array of consumer goods including sunscreen lotions, sanitizers and detergents, is planning to strengthen its online business and bolster presence in international markets, including the lucrative Asian region.

  • Splunk Slides as Morgan Stanley Downgrades on Business Transition Issues

    (SPLK) shares were trading sharply lower onTuesday after Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss cut his rating on the data analytics software company to Equal Weight from Overweight, reducing his target price on the stock to $160, from $213. As Barron’s outlined in a recent article, Splunk (ticker: SPLK) is working through several major changes in its business, shifting toward a subscription-based revenue model while gradually moving toward a focus on cloud-based versions of its software. In a research note, Weiss says that he expects “more bumps” ahead for Splunk.

  • Tesla turns a profit on bitcoin sale, but its ‘Technoking’ and ‘Master of Coin’ say it won’t become a habit

    Tesla Inc. may have reported another consecutive quarterly profit, but its results were boosted in part by a sale of $101 million of bitcoin, and of course, tax credits.

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $5 in 2021

    This article will take a look at the 10 best stocks under $5 in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks’ outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for the fastest-growing industries to invest in and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks Under $5 in 2021. Many investors wonder […]

  • Stephen A. Smith admits the obvious: ‘I’m not an expert on the UFC’

    We already knew this, but it's good to hear from Stephen A. himself.

  • The corporate tax angle no one is talking about

    Changes in the U.S. tax code are a top of mind consideration for investors.

  • Prison guard watched inmate hang himself and stopped colleague from intervening, prosecutors say

    Manhattan attorney says 38-year-old 'must be held criminally accountable' for death of Black man

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Iran deal parties seek nuclear talks momentum, U.S. briefs Gulf states

    VIENNA (Reuters) -World powers and Iran sought on Tuesday to speed up efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord, as the United States reassured its Gulf Arab allies on the status of the talks. Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia began a third round of meetings in Vienna to agree steps that would be needed if the agreement, which was abandoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, is to be revived. The main differences are over what sanctions the United States will need to remove, what steps Iran will need to take to resume its obligations to curb its nuclear programme, and how to sequence this process to satisfy both sides.

  • CDC, FDA see no Pfizer vaccine link to heart problem, eyeing with ‘special interest’

    Israel’s pandemic response coordinator said it was a “question mark” whether Pfizer’s vaccine had caused tens of cases of myocarditis.

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • CNN’s Rick Santorum Dismisses Native American Culture: ‘There Was Nothing Here’ Before U.S.

    YouTubeCNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum claimed that Christian settlers from Europe had to build America “from nothing,” adding that “there was nothing here” and “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”Speaking at the right-wing student organization Young America’s Foundation’s Standing Up For Faith & Freedom conference last week, Santorum—a former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential candidate—insisted that America was built on a blank-slate continent.In doing so, he focused his attention solely on white European Christians who settled in the “New World” in the 17th century while ignoring the fact that there was an indigenous population that had been in America for centuries beforehand.CNN did not respond to a request for comment on this story. An outside spokesperson for Santorum, however, released the following statement from the ex-senator: “I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.”CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021 “And so they came here, mostly from Europe, and they set up a country that was based on Judeo-Christian principles—when I say Judeo-Christian, the Mosaic laws, 10 Commandments, and the teachings of Jesus Christ, the morals and teachings of Jesus Christ,” Santorum declared. “That’s what our founding documents are based upon. It’s in our DNA.”Claiming other countries’ cultures have “changed over time” and “evolved,” but “not us,” the ex-senator asserted that “we came here and created a blank slate.”“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum added, before finally acknowledging the existence of Native American civilization.“I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture,” he exclaimed. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live, and have the freedom to do so.”Santorum’s remarks sparked backlash and condemnation online after a video clip went viral Monday on social media, with critics largely blasting the conservative pundit for whitewashing the genocide of Native Americans and dismissing their impact upon American culture.“Rick Santorum straight up handwaves the genocide of indigenous people,” HuffPost senior front page editor Phillip Lewis tweeted on Monday. “Native & Indigenous nations lived, governed, and thrived here before their land was stolen and they were murdered in a mass genocide, you ignorant white supremacist,” wrote Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), blasting the former lawmaker on Twitter.Other critics noted how Native Americans are largely responsible for first cultivating many of the staple crops—especially corn—upon which American agribusinesses now rely. And others pointed out how scholars have previously noted how Adolf Hitler drew inspiration from this same exact “untouched wilderness” myth.In a statement first given to HuffPost, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum, adding that he is an “unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces" the network.Crystal Echo Hawk, the executive director of Native American awareness group IllumiNative, said the network should can the former senator as well and do more to “include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming.”The Council on American-Islamic Relations, meanwhile, also issued a statement urging CNN to get rid of Santorum, claiming the conservative commentator “attempted to whitewash the European genocide of this continent’s indigenous population.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Anger as Florida becomes latest state to reduce voting access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • Joe Biden to issue executive order implementing $15-an-hour minimum wage for federal contractors

    The move is set to increase pay for hundreds of thousands of workers on government contracts by the end of March 2022.