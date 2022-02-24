Continuing Support for Those Affected by COVID-19

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Qualcomm

Our employees are passionate about many causes and embrace opportunities to make a difference. To support employee volunteerism during the COVID-19 pandemic, we created an online portal for them to find virtual volunteer opportunities more easily. We also hosted virtual volunteer activities for employees and their families, such as making inspirational cards for older adults who would benefit from friendly connections during this deeply isolating time.

In 2021, Qualcomm and the Qualcomm Foundation donated over $6.5 million to initiatives combating the impact of COVID-19 around the world.

This included over $3.5 million in donations to help provide relief to communities in India experiencing a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding was designated for initiatives to support India’s medical community, with an emphasis on addressing the shortage of supplies and lifesaving equipment.

Our COVID-19 relief contributions also included $3 million in support of various organizations working in the areas of community health, education, economic recovery, food and housing in Brazil, India, Indonesia, Italy, the Philippines, Portugal, Spain, the United States and Vietnam.

We also matched employees’ personal donations to qualifying organizations addressing the impact of COVID-19.

In China, we were honored that the Red Cross Society of China awarded us the “China Red Cross Medal of Love” in 2021 in recognition of our prompt support for epidemic prevention and control.

