Continuous assaults, water-logged trenches, and cold: How Ukraine is holding the line in Bakhmut

17
·9 min read
Branch of hell. The battle for Bakhmut is the fiercest battle with the Russian invaders
Branch of hell. The battle for Bakhmut is the fiercest battle with the Russian invaders

For more than six months, Russian troops – from elite units to released criminals from the Wagner Private Military Company – have been fighting with the stubbornness of idiots, as if against a wall, for the defensive positions of Ukrainian troops near the once 70,000-person city of Bakhmut. This region of Donetsk Oblast, together with Avdiivka, located north of Donetsk itself, has been the hottest point of the full-scale war for weeks. It is also the only place on the entire thousand-kilometer front where the enemy is trying to advance. The losses of the occupiers here are estimated at thousands of dead, but they stubbornly mount new attacks, which take place in the solid autumn mud.

In an interview with NV, the commander of the Svoboda battalion, Petro Kuzyk, whose unit is one of those holding Bakhmut, spoke about what is currently happening on the front line.

NV: Is it true that the invaders are trying to surround Bakhmut from the south?

Kuzyk: In this area, they have concentrated assault groups, and a lot of resources. They are trying to show the whole world that they are capable of anything. When they realized that they could not take Bakhmut head-on, they began a circling maneuver, trying to go around from the right and left. They began to press attacks in all directions. So now their offensive has spread all over the area. The situation is difficult, because in some areas, for example, in Kherson, a lot of our equipment was concentrated, and could hit its targets well. There is still no parity in artillery here near Bakhmut. The Russians have much better armament in terms of artillery. They are thrashing us.

Read also: ‘Wagner will not take Bakhmut,’ says former Israeli special forces commander

And now our defenders here are outnumbered thanks to the "Wagnerites" and inmates. We talked to a prisoner. They follow prison colony rules. He himself is an anti-tank missile operator. He was thrown into an assault. He asked why exactly he should go on an assault, because he is an anti-tanker. He was beaten quite seriously, thrown into the cold, and a week later was called and asked if he would join an attack. And he agreed, because he remembered a story when the men were standing in formation, the commanders came and said: "Guys, we understand everything – cold, rain, swamp – it's hard. If you don't want to, raise your hand, you won't have any questions." Two people raised their hands, they were taken aside and shot in front of the entire formation. Then they asked: who still does not want to fight? These guys are driven by fear and constantly storm our positions in small groups.

NV: Do the Russians attack in small groups, then group together to break through somewhere?

Kuzyk: Yes, there is a certain logic in this. First, small groups that support each other are less vulnerable to our artillery, because they are small and there is no point in spending ammo on them. This makes the defense a little easier for our defenders, but since there are ten such assaults a day, and six or eight at night, it seriously exhausts our defenses. The same tactics have persisted as during the war: convicts and chmobbies (Russian slang for conscripted soldiers – ed.) who were caught are released onto our lines, and we have to destroy them. The enemy detects our firing points and tries to inflict damage with artillery. Accordingly, they then continue their attacks, they group up within 100 meters, and when they have accumulated enough (and all this time attacks are going on in these small groups), they make a dash and jump on our defenders’ positions or tear out the defense lines or the fortified area. The tactics are quite effective and, in my opinion, they have no other option. But they are bearing serious losses.

NV: How big are their human losses?

Kuzyk: They are colossal. They don't even count bodies. The fields, the woods in front of the positions are all littered with corpses. I watched them: they dragged their people back to bury them, take off their warm sweaters, and start to put it on themselves. But, nevertheless, each assault group has a grenade launcher, a machine gunner, and their machine guns more or less perform their tasks. They have herds.

Read also: Russian military doctrine a failure, bloggers exaggerating Russian ‘successes’ near Bakhmut, says ISW

I apologize for speaking slowly now, because I'm very cold – it's making me dizzy. I've now left the first line (since I was called). I'm warming up in the car, I'm almost falling asleep, because I haven't slept all this time. They charged yesterday, quite seriously. They felt a weakness in our defense, because (I will not name the numbers of the units, so as not to spoil their honor) there are units that are less motivated than ours. And yesterday they weakened our defense a little in the area just around the Bakhmut. Some units could not withstand this artillery onslaught and retreated.

This is our principle: we, the Svoboda Battalion, do not retreat. And because of that, we found ourselves in a semi-surrounded situation, and we had a lot of work to do. In addition, it is a swamp full of mud. It is very difficult to evacuate the wounded or to deliver ammunition. The trenches are constantly deteriorating, and in this swamp they must be constantly rebuilt.

NV: There have been photos of the trenches with knee-deep puddles.

Kuzyk: These are absolutely real photos, because there is no time to build drainage in the trenches. And there is no one to do it. Everything is done by hand, everything is done under fire. The rains have passed. Today is the first day without rain, but then and yesterday when it fell, all the water flowed into the trenches. And the shelling was such that it was impossible to get out of the trench, so the guys were constantly wet for a day or two. Plus the temperature is like this. Many are contused, many with pneumonia. But we hold our ground, and we defend. I see young guys standing with their teeth clenched. I would really like someone to write about their achievements, because few people in the country know about it.

I am now out of the combat zone. And I saw that some kind of bullshit had appeared regarding “resilience points” (literally “points of invincibility,” these are locations in Ukrainian cities for people to warm up and charge their electronics during power outages – ed).”

I think: what are these politicians really doing? You need to write about our guys! These are our points of invincibility – they are really sitting in inhumane conditions, they are constantly being stormed. They not only withstand assaults and fight back, but they also counterattack, take territory from the enemy, take them prisoner.

NV: I remember our conversation when your unit was defending Severodonetsk, and the enemy was pressing hard. I understand that the situation is more difficult now, because there are no buildings, nowhere to hide.

Kuzyk: Your conclusions are absolutely right. The situation is all the more difficult because when they stopped pressing head-on and concentrated their main efforts on bypassing the city, our units had to take positions in less-protected conditions and lay out positions in the field from scratch in order to prevent an encirclement. And this is why the situation is more difficult: we are like sitting ducks, because there is no more tree cover (all the trees were cut into splinters by artillery shells). We are sitting in the fields. We are saving tanks and armored personnel carriers for battle.

NV: About the seriously wounded: I understand that it is difficult to get to the first line in order to collect them, so you have to carry people by hand?

Kuzyk: Yes. First, the wounded must wait at their position until it gets dark, because it is impossible to carry them out during the day. Second, as soon as it gets dark, and now it is earlier, we carry the wounded by hand somewhere under 2 km from their position.

NV: I remember that there were also cases in Severodonetsk when some units left unexpectedly. And Svoboda covered for them itself. Is there the same situation now?

Kuzyk: I would not like to belittle the merits of others. There are units that stand and fight like lions. Unfortunately, there are units that cannot withstand this pressure and these conditions. Among the units, there are those who were recently mobilized, who were promised to be on the second line of defense, but who were thrown in here to close the breakthroughs. To put it mildly, they are not ready either psychologically, or even with appropriate clothes, appropriate equipment (they should have compact heaters, shovels, rubber boots, capes, etc.). They don't have that, so they got wet on the first day. The winds blew into them and they got sick. In such conditions, they are totally uncomfortable and leave.

Read also: General Staff says Russian attacks successfully repelled by Ukrainian forces in Luhansk, Donetsk Oblasts

I would like people to know about the achievements there have been. The men of Svoboda Battalion are now in their positions. We are not withdrawing, and so we have about 120 wounded now. 16 of our guys have died. First, it is necessary to defend Ukrainian land. Secondly, if we do not hold our positions, we will simply be bypassed from the right and from the left. We end up having to do this professionally.

NV: What do the defenders of Bakhmut need now?

Kuzyk: Now we need the focused attention of our leadership, because we do not have a victory, we are still really far from it. Bakhmut is a key city, and it cannot be surrendered. Here we need resupplies of ammunition for artillery. We have the munitions, as the example of Kherson and Kharkiv showed. The artillery is there, it just needs to be concentrated in the right places.

This is not only a matter of the Svoboda Battalion, but of everyone. In order for these divisions not to be finished off, they need to be given time for rehabilitation. It is necessary to reduce the burden, or rather, introduce a rotation period. Some units need time to dig in, and have their ailments treated (pneumonia, colds, etc.). To wash their things, dry them, put them in order. And as they entered, they are still standing. Then there would be none of these breakthroughs, and everyone would work evenly.

I believe that rotation should be done wisely. You don't even need to take it far – 10-15 km from the front line, so that all the explosions put less pressure on your head.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russians cannot advance in Donetsk Oblast

    The Russian military cannot advance in Donetsk Oblast. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, during a briefing in the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 30 November Quote: "The situation in Donetsk Oblast is difficult, but under control.

  • Russia should use advanced weapons in Ukraine, Shoigu says

    Russia's defence minister said on Wednesday that the armed forces should use new advanced weapons systems in the conflict in Ukraine. "It is necessary to continue the modernisation and creation of promising systems with their subsequent use during the special military operation," Sergei Shoigu said at a defence ministry meeting of senior generals. Shoigu, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, did not specify which advanced weapons should be used, though he said he wanted to discuss with the generals new ways of improving artillery and missile attacks.

  • General Staff on losses of Ukraines Armed Forces in war with Russia: figures are classified, but aggressor must pay

    The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is unable to announce the losses of the Ukrainian army in the full-scale war against Russia, while at the same time emphasising the inevitability of punishment for the aggressor country for the death and injury of Ukrainian citizens.

  • South Korea scrambles jets after Chinese, Russian warplanes approach

    Beijing and Moscow appeared to have "engaged in a combined air exercise," Seoul's Yonhap news agency reported.

  • Russian forces attack border of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts from the territory of Russia: 40 hits

    On the morning of 30 November, the Russian military hit the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts using artillery and mortars; a total of 40 strikes have been reported. Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North) on Facebook Quote from Pivnich: "Enemy troops once again hit Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts from the territory of the Russian Federation using artillery and mortars.

  • Commander-in-Chief of Ukraines Armed Forces congratulates radio-technical troops on their holiday and talks about number of downed targets

    Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has congratulated the servicemen and employees of the radio-technical troops of Ukraine's Air Force on their official holiday and said that thanks to them, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying about 80% of the Russians' air targets.

  • Russia's Lavrov: military confrontation between nuclear powers must be avoided

    Lavrov also said the West was pushing Ukraine to continue fighting against Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a series of thinly veiled nuclear threats during the course of the war in Ukraine, but several top officials have repeatedly denied Moscow plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and have accused the West of upping the nuclear ante.

  • Russia, Ukraine can’t negotiate their way out of war. One side has to lose | Guest Opinion

    The choice is between a bloody war and an equally bloody peace, Johns Hopkins professor says.

  • Starlink nearly doubles satellite internet terminal prices in Ukraine

    Starlink satellite internet service costs nearly twice as much in Ukraine as the country's cell networks buckle under the Russian invasion.

  • Ukraine Should Be Free to Hit Military Targets in Russia, Latvia Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine should be free to strike military sites inside Russia as it fends off attacks on its critical infrastructure, Latvia’s foreign minister said. But allies including the US have held back on sending weapons that can strike Russia.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion D

  • Hungary eyes Iron Dome, as new air-defense radars are on the way

    Senior officials saw the Israeli system in action in November, noting a heightened need for air defenses in the region.

  • General Staff says Russian attacks successfully repelled by Ukrainian forces in Luhansk, Donetsk Oblasts

    The Ukrainian army repulsed several attacks by Russian invading forces in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported in its daily morning update on Facebook on Nov. 30.

  • Putin's 'brutalization of Ukraine's people is barbaric' -Blinken

    STORY: "Heat, water, electricity...these are President Putin's new targets. He's hitting them hard. This brutalization of Ukraine's people is barbaric," Blinken told a news conference in Bucharest following a two-day NATO summit.Blinken accused Putin of trying to divide the Western coalition and to force it to abandon Ukraine by freezing and starving Ukrainians and driving up energy costs not across Europe but around the world.Russia has been carrying out huge attacks on Ukraine's electricity transmission and heating infrastructure roughly weekly since October, in what Kyiv and its allies say is a deliberate campaign to harm civilians and a war crime.The United States and Western allies have concentrated their attention on providing Ukraine with cash as well as relevant equipment to boost Kyiv's energy resilience. Russia's recent attacks have left millions of people in the dark and without heating amid sub-zero temperatures.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces shot down Russian bomber and attack aircraft on eastern front

    The Ukrainian military has shot down two Russian aircraft on the Lysychansk and Bakhmut fronts on 28 November. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, on air of the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote: "Yesterday we got plenty of results.

  • Medvedev threatens to strike Patriot air defence systems if they are shipped to Ukraine

    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has threatened that if Patriot anti-ballistic missile systems are shipped to Ukraine, they will become "a legal target" for the Russian invaders.

  • Afghan soldier sought asylum in U.S. and was arrested at Texas border

    After risking his life to fight alongside U.S. troops and a harrowing journey to escape the Taliban only to be arrested at the Texas border.

  • Von der Leyen statement about death of 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers cut from speech

    Claims by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the losses of Ukraine in its war with Russia amounted to 100,000 soldiers and 20,000 civilians were cut from a speech she gave on Nov. 30.

  • Signs of Another Humiliating Loss Send Russia Into Denial Mode

    GettyRussian forces may be preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia has occupied since the early months of the war this year, according to Ukrainian authorities.Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said Sunday he believes Russian troops will be leaving the power plant as Ukrainian forces continue to make advances in occupied territories.“Russian servicemen will leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as their line of defense is gradua

  • Ukraines Permanent Representative to UN suggests Russia be called Muscovy

    Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, believes that Ukraine could approve a law according to which Russia will be called Muscovy. Source: Kyslytsia on Twitter Quote from Kyslytsya: "Let's take Magyarország [Uhorshchyna] (Ukr); Hungary (Eng); Ungarn (DE); Węgry (PL); Österreich - Austria (Eng); Rakúsko (Slovak).

  • Russia's Medvedev warns NATO over supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems

    Medvedev, who once cast himself as a liberal moderniser as president from 2008 to 2012, has increasingly emerged as one of the most hawkish proponents of Russia's war in Ukraine, posting scathing denunciations of the West on his social media channels. "If, as (NATO Secretary-General Jens) Stoltenberg hinted, NATO were to supply the Ukrainian fanatics with Patriot systems along with NATO personnel, they would immediately become a legitimate target of our armed forces," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.