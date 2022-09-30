Contour Dermatology hosts Miss America, Day of Beauty benefits Shelter From the Storm

As beautiful as she is and as radiant as her complexion is now, you would never know that Emma Broyles, the reigning Miss America, struggled with acne and skin picking. Because of her experience with acne and the mental health condition of dermatillomania (obsessive skin picking), she wants to become a dermatologist

As a result, Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center was honored to have Broyles as a special guest at their Day of Beauty event on Sept. 17, which benefited Shelter from the Storm with a $5,000 donation.

A native of Alaska and the first Korean-American crowned, Broyles gets to wear a gold crown instead of the standard silver as the 100th Miss America. Her visit was the first time a reigning Miss America visited the Coachella Valley. Guests at Day of Beauty were excited to meet her, and she graciously autographed photos, posed with guests and even offered some beauty tips.

Miss America Emma Broyles autographs a photo for Shelly Fraser as Maria Muth looks on.

Broyles also had the opportunity to meet a former Miss Canada — LuAn Mitchell — among the attendees at the event.

Broyles talks openly about the treatment and medications she takes for her skin and managing ADHD and said, “It is really important for me to be transparent as a public figure.”

A current student at Arizona State University, but only taking a few online classes during her Miss America tour this year, she ultimately plans to attend the University of Washington after graduation as Alaska does not have any medical schools.

The 21-year-old said her interest lies in pursuing medical dermatology, but she was excited to learn about the many cosmetic dermatology treatments available. Guests had the opportunity to watch several live cosmetic demonstrations at the event, including CoolSculpting, lasers and dermal filler injections, liposculpture and an upper blepharoplasty procedure performed by Dr. Timothy Jochen.

A board member’s personal experience with domestic violence

Ryann McMillon shares how Shelter From the Storm and its resources helped his family in a time of crisis when he was a child.

Attendees also heard an update on Shelter From the Storm, the only domestic violence shelter serving the Coachella Valley and part of Eastern Riverside County. The crowd, and Jochen, got a little teary-eyed as Ryann McMillon, the newest board member, shared his story about living at the shelter when he was 12 years old as a survivor of domestic violence. Shelter From the Storm provided emergency shelter for six months and extended housing for him and his older brother and mother during their time of need.

Story continues

“The shelter saved my life,” McMillon said. “It gave me the security and stability I needed in a time of crisis — a roof over my head, something to eat, and counseling and mentoring.”

Having spent his formative teenage years in the desert and several years at the shelter, McMillon went on to marry, become a father, and own fitness gyms in the valley. He serves on the 10-member board of directors with his wife, Dulce, and gives back to the shelter because he experienced first-hand the life-changing resources it provides.

Fast forward two decades later, McMillion’s parents have one of the few happy endings among domestic violence statistics. His father, who served an eight-and-a-half-year prison term, and his mother reunited later in life and now live together in a loving, peaceful relationship in Arizona.

Closer than you may think

Domestic violence crosses all ages, ethnic and socio-economic classes. Shelter From the Storm Executive Director Angelina Coe says you probably know or know of someone who’s been impacted by domestic violence. It is an epidemic with 5.3 million deaths and another one million who experience non-fatal violence in America each year. In California, an average of 124 women per year are murdered at the hands of an intimate partner, and 45% of these were in the process of separating.

Shelter From the Storm offers 24/7 staffed services, including its hotline and the emergency shelter. The organization operates with a staff of 12 and 15 trained volunteers. Community members are welcome to apply to volunteer, but they must complete a 40-hour domestic violence training program to be eligible. Shelter From the Storm also provides complimentary counseling and legal assistance to help victims separate from abusive partners.

Carla Schranz receives an evaluation prior to a live demo treatment with a variety of facial fillers by Dr. Timothy Jochen at Contour Dermatology's Day of Beauty event on Sept. 17, 2022.

Future expansion to serve more families

Shelter From the Storm’s current accommodations house four families, up to 15 people. Having been greatly affected by the pandemic, with only minimal services available during that time, the shelter is now looking to expand to help more families. The organization owns outright a parcel of land near the existing shelter. They hope to raise funds to build longer-term housing to help more victims of domestic violence and their children. Aside from large donations and gifts toward this goal, in the meantime, the shelter’s request is basic household items.

“Our biggest need is paper goods, toilet paper, paper plates, napkins, and baby wipes. And we are always looking for gift cards to grocery stores, gas, coffee, and movies,” Coe said. “The families come to us with very little to nothing. We supply their basic hygiene needs and food, but sometimes it’s nice for them to be able to go out for a treat or take their kids to the movies for an afternoon.”

For more information about Contour Dermatology, visit contourderm.com. For more information about Shelter from the Storm, visit shelterfromthestorm.com.

Erika Z. Byrd, APR is a Coachella Valley-based freelance writer and public relations specialist. She can be reached at erikabyrd.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Contour Dermatology hosts Miss America, Day of Beauty