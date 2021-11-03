Contraband, embezzlement, sexual assault charges filed in District Court

Nov. 3—Sheliece Rachel Williams and Markis Marcel Johnson of Tulsa are charged with four counts of introducing contraband in a penal institution after Cleveland County sheriff's deputies allegedly found them trying to smuggle items into the Joseph Harp Correctional Center.

Deputies on Friday allegedly pulled over a vehicle with expired tags around 156th Street, with Williams and Johnson inside. While searching the vehicle, deputies found multiple bundles wrapped in black electrical tape inside a backpack, according to the probable cause affidavit.

After opening the packs, they found tobacco, three cell phones, marijuana and multiple white pills, the affidavit states.

The reporting deputy, who was previously a detention deputy, said in the affidavit that these items are common contraband items in jails and prisons.

Williams was additionally charged with driving with a suspended license, records show.

Williams' preliminary hearing conference is Nov. 23. Johnson does not have any upcoming court dates, records show.

Brooklyn Hawkins

Brooklyn Hawkins, an Edmond resident and employee at a Moore Buffalo Wild Wings, 2601 S. Service Road, has been charged with embezzlement in connection with accusations she took money from her work.

Hawkins is accused of taking $3,000 from the restaurant over a year by pocketing money taken from delivery drivers. She was arrested Thursday, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Hawkins' preliminary hearing conference is Dec. 7 in Cleveland County District Court, according to records.

Christopher Roy

Christopher Thomas Roy of Moore has been charged on two counts of sexual battery, at least one of which allegedly was committed in Norman.

Roy admitted "several" assaults to Norman police, including an Oct. 20 report of an assault at the Norman Target, the affidavit states. He was arrested Oct. 29, according to records.

Court dates have not been set in this case, records show.