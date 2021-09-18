Contraband intended for Virginia jail ends up in schoolyard due to errant drone

A drone that was being used to deliver contraband to a rural Virginia jail dropped the package instead at a nearby private school.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said the package, which contained marijuana, tobacco and cell phones, was dropped on school grounds around 5:40 a.m. Monday.

Shortly afterward, the errant drone was retrieved by people in a dark-colored sedan in the Brunswick Academy's parking lot, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities concluded that the package was intended for the Lawrenceville County Correctional Facility, a one-minute drive from the school.

Illicit drone deliveries to inmates apparently isn't unusual in the area. The sheriff's office said it has received a number of calls this year complaining about the "same criminal activity."

The seized package has been turned over to the Virginia Department of Corrections. The investigation is ongoing.