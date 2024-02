About 8.4 miles of highway in Mecklenburg County will be improved as part of a $3.6 million contract from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

They include U.S. Highway 29 near Graham Street and Dalton Avenue and North Carolina Highway 16 near Brookshire Boulevard.

The contract includes milling, resurfacing, and shoulder reconstruction.

Work could start in March and is expected to be finished by the fall of 2025.