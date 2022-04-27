Contract employee, hotel owner killed in deadly crime spree. ‘An unspeakable tragedy.’

What began as an investigation into a triple homicide in Biloxi on Wednesday morning ended with the alleged killer fatally shooting a carjacking victim before authorities found him dead in a Gulfport store he barricaded himself in, Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper said.

The suspect, identified by Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer as 32-year-old Jeremy Alexsunder Reynolds, is accused of shooting and killing one woman and two men at the Broadway Inn Express off Highway 90 in Biloxi.

The coroner identified the homicide victims as 51-year-old Mohammad Moeini, owner of the hotel; 61-year-old Laura Lehman, of Biloxi, an employee and resident of the hotel; and 55-year-old Chad Green, who also lived and worked at the motel as a maintenance worker.

Reynolds then fled the scene in one of the homicide victim’s cars, Biloxi police officer Milton Houseman said. A witness identified the stolen car as a black Mercedes.

After the suspect got to Gulfport, Cooper said, the suspect carjacked another victim, identified as William Waltman, 52, of Diamondhead. Waltman was shot and died of his injuries during surgery.

Waltman had been a longtime contract employee in public works in Gulfport, Mayor Billy Hewes said, and his loss has hit the city hard.

“What started out as a typically beautiful day on the Mississippi Gulf Coast ended in tragedy in a senseless act by one individual,” Hewes said. “It really is an unspeakable tragedy. The bigger tragedy, though, is the devastation that this family is experiencing, and they need your thoughts and prayers.”

Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich also commented at a Wednesday press conference, calling what happened “tragic” and commended law enforcement officials for their quick and professional response.

Gulfport police, with assistance from a SWAT team and Harrison County sheriff’s deputies, shut down portions of 28th Street and nearby Canal Road while authorities attempted to negotiate with Reynolds, who was holed up in the store.

After some time without any response from Reynolds in the store, Cooper said, authorities fired tear gas inside in an attempt to get him to surrender.

But authorities then found the suspect dead inside in an office, where a small fire had been set. The coroner said Reynolds had no signs of trauma to his body, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine if he died of smoke inhalation or otherwise.

The investigation is continuing.

To report information, call Biloxi police at 228-392-0641, Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.