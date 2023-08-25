Contract extension for Mitch Barnhart could offer glimpse at next step for Kentucky AD

University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart has signed a contract extension that could keep him in charge of the Wildcats’ athletics department through the 2027-28 school year while foreshadowing a possible next step for his career.

Barnhart’s previous UK contract was set to expire on June 30, 2026. The extension does not change his base salary for the next three years. He will be paid $1.275 million in 2023-24, $1.35 million in 2024-25 and $1.425 million in 2025-26. Barnhart’s salary for the two extension years will be $1.55 million in 2026-27 and $1.7 million in 2027-28.

Barnhart is also entitled to a retention bonus for any contract year he is still athletics director on June 30. That bonus was increased from $350,000 on June 30, 2024, to $450,000; from $400,000 on June 30, 2025, to $550,000; and from $450,000 to $600,000 on June 30, 2026. Barnhart would also earn retention bonuses of $600,000 if he is still athletics director on June 30, 2027, and June 30, 2028.

The contract extension adds a clause that would allow Barnhart to transition to a special assistant to the president role starting July 1, 2026. Barnhart is required to provide the university president with at least six months notice of his intent to make that move. As special assistant to the president, Barnhart would commit to assist UK in fundraising, public relations, marketing and promotional activities. UK would pay Barnhart $800,000 per year as special assistant to the president.

Mitch Barnhart is entering his 22nd year as the University of Kentucky’s athletics director. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari also has a clause in his contract that allows him move into a university ambassador role at any point after June 30, 2024.

The ability to transition to the special assistant role reflects Barnhart’s recent public comments promising he would remain near UK even after he retired as athletics director. Barnhart turns 64 on Sunday.

“We have a great affinity for this area,” Barnhart said last year. “Love this institution. ... If I’m not in this chair, we’ll be here in Kentucky. We want to do all we can to help this program be what all our fans want it to be. We love the commonwealth and have a deep love for the university and our young people.”

Barnhart has served as UK’s athletics director since 2002. During that span, UK has won six national championships and 54 regular season or conference titles. In recent years, Barnhart has become more involved in college sports beyond UK, serving a term as the chair of the NCAA’s men’s basketball committee. He currently is on the selection committee for the College Football Playoff.

Facility improvements have been a focus of Barnhart’s UK tenure with an $82 million renovation to Memorial Coliseum the department’s latest project.

