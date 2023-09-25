EAST LANSING — Robert Belleman officially began his tenure as city manager on Monday under a two-year contract that will pay him a starting salary of $180,000.

Under the contract approved by the City Council last week, Belleman also will get an automobile allowance of $3,600 a year, and he'll get yearly pay raises equal to the percentage provided to non-union city employees.

Belleman would receive at least six months of compensation, with a maximum of a full year of pay and benefits, if he leaves for any reason other than his own gross malfeasance. If he takes another job within 12 months of his departure, the city's payout would be reduced by any amount he receives in his new job.

In order to get the severance, he would have to release any claim he might have against the city.

Belleman's starting salary is the same as Interim City Manager Randy Talifarro was earning after taking over the city's top administrative post in February following the firing of George Lahanas.

The Council in mid-August voted 3-2 to hire Belleman, the former Saginaw County controller, for the city manager position. The Council approved the contract on a 4-1 vote on Sept. 19.

The "no" vote came from Councilman George Brookover, who said he was uncomfortable with a potentially large severance payout. The severance clause would apply even if the contract expires naturally on Sept. 26, 2025, effectively making the agreement a three-year contract, he said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Contract in hand, Belleman takes over as East Lansing's city manager