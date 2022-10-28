Contract serviceman runs over group of conscripts in Russia's Arkhangelsk Oblast, causing casualties

The accident occurred at a landfill in the Arkhangelsk Oblast

The incident happened at a military training ground near the closed town of Mirny, serving the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. A KamAZ military truck driven by a 22-year-old serviceman ran over a group of 20 conscripts.

Read also: Industrial facility on fire near Russia’s Belgorod

One person died at the spot while another one died in hospital.

11 people were wounded in the incident – they were taken to hospital.

The Russian military is investigating the causes of the incident, which are still unknown.

Read also: Thousands of newly-mobilized Russian conscripts in Belgorod complain about “barbaric conditions”

There have been other such incidents since Russia officially started its mobilization campaign on Sept. 21.

The most recent was on Oct. 15, when there was a mass shooting at Russian military training ground in Belgorod Oblast. The Russian Ministry of Defense said 11 people were killed, 15 were injured as a result of a so-called “terrorist attack.”

Read also: Mass shooting at Russian military training ground leaves 11 Russian army soldiers dead, 15 wounded

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine