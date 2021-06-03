Contracted with the city, community group Agape Movement made the call on reopening George Floyd Square

The group of about 30 Black men who guarded the barricades to George Floyd Square early Thursday morning as city workers reopened the intersection to traffic are part of Agape Movement.

The organization, which has handled security at George Floyd Square, has also walked Minneapolis neighborhoods to commune with businesses and neighbors to deter crime. It formed last year after Floyd's murder. It's an offshoot of Agape Love, a Minneapolis nonprofit started decades ago by longtime Minneapolis street outreach worker Steve Floyd.

The city signed a $25,000 consultant contract with the organization for 2021 to work with the Minneapolis Office of Violence Prevention. The organization focuses on young Black men in south Minneapolis who are "at risk of perpetrating or being a victim of violence," according to the contract.

The group is primarily made up of ex-gang members who are trying to steer the younger generation away from gangs. It trains young Black men in "verbal judo" to de-escalate confrontations. It runs youth basketball and baseball programs, and it has a mentoring program within the juvenile justice system. It organizes annual pilgrimage trips to Africa for young Black men.

"Our motto is to transform street energy into community energy," said Steve Floyd, who is not related to George Floyd. "We try to work with gang members and people with anti-social behaviors to supply a bridge and come over and get their lives together ... We believe the only way urban areas dealing with problems like violence can change is if gang members and drug dealers change."

The group's contract with the city cites two primary goals:

* Assist with post-incident crisis intervention by providing outreach to young people affected by a shooting or homicide;

* Work with the Office of Violence Prevention staff to build relationships with agencies and individuals working on preventing gang violence.

Story continues

Members of Agape Movement have been in talks with the city for months about the best time to reopen 38th Street and Chicago Avenue to vehicle traffic. The March murder of Imez Wright, who was providing security at George Floyd Square, underscored the importance of opening up the intersection, where violence has risen in the past year. The organization controlled which day it would help city workers open up the intersection; members wanted it to be after the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial as well as after the anniversary of George Floyd's death.

Steve Floyd said 90 % of those living in the neighborhood wanted the intersection opened, but wanted it opened safely.

Wednesday's funeral for Aniya Allen, the 6-year-old Minneapolis girl who died after being struck by a stray bullet, made it even more urgent, Steve Floyd said. Gun violence in the city was becoming far too frequent, he said, and the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue was one nexus of violence.

But a key part of opening up the intersection was that the members of Agape Movement, who had originally erected barricades around the square two days after George Floyd's murder, would be the ones who would help take down the barriers. Police were stationed nearby in case of violence, but were not involved in removing the barricades.

Steve Floyd emphasized Agape Movement did not work for Minneapolis police: "You don't get ex-gang members working for the police," he said at a Thursday news conference with the mayor and city council members.

"We didn't want to do anything to disrespect the community like what happened in Portland or Seattle or Ferguson," he said in an interview. "The city wanted the community to take the lead, and Agape did that. We need to start to talk about Black people telling Black people their lives matter. The shooting of babies, that was last straw. After the funeral yesterday, we gotta take a stand against this. We gotta make this stop. We made the decision last night. And the city (public) works was ready."

Agape Movement members came to the site early Thursday morning anxious about violence. It was quiet until after sunrise, when people started to wake up. Some showed up to protest the dismantling of the barricades, but there wasn't significant violence, they said.

"I'm a little disappointed in how some people acted but excited about the square being open," said Alfonzo Williams, an ex-gang member in south Minneapolis who helped start Agape Movement last year. "I know that now we can start getting back to some new normalcy. Right now the community is at a standstill. People are pretty much in jail in their own community. We want everyone to be able to move and be doing things the way they've been done."

The intersection has been plagued by many problems in the past year, Williams said: Violence, struggling businesses and the general distraction of a neighborhood becoming a protest center. The symbol of the memorial was important in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, but Agape Movement members believe it's time for the next chapter.

"I just feel like for it to be closed, it's not benefitting us any longer as the Black community," Williams said. "We've gotten most of the things we've asked for besides normalcy. We'll never get that. But we've gotten most of the things we've asked for."

Reid Forgrave • 612-673-4647