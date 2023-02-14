Contracting firm co-owner sentenced to prison, to pay $1 million for scheme rigging bids at UConn, City of Hartford, Yale and others

The co-owner of an insulation contracting firm was sentenced to 15 months in prison and more than $1 million in restitution after pleading guilty to participating in bid-rigging and fraud schemes targeting private and public entities in Connecticut.

Michael S. Flynn entered a guilty plea May 1, 2019, to allegations he conspired with other insulations contractors to fix bids for installing insulation around ducts and pipes, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The scheme went on for seven years, beginning in 2011, according to the release.

Victims reportedly included the University of Connecticut, the City of Hartford, PepsiCo. Inc., Stamford Hospital, and Yale University.

“This defendant’s collusive conduct victimized hospitals, universities and businesses throughout Connecticut,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery for the District of Connecticut. “This prison term and the penalties imposed on all individuals and companies involved in this scheme should deter others from engaging in such criminal, anti-competitive behavior. I thank the FBI, DCIS, and the Antitrust Division for their efforts in bringing these perpetrators to justice.”

“This fraud and deception of the public and commercial consumer has ended with this sentence,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Jean Pierre Njock of the FBI New Haven Field Office. “We at the FBI along with our law enforcement partners will continue to pursue those that choose to engage in antitrust crimes.”

Six other individuals and companies were charged and pled guilty to charges related to the fraud scheme following an investigation by the Antitrust Division’s New York Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, the FBI’s New Haven Division, and the DCIS’s New Haven Resident Agency.