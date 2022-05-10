Contractor admits to defrauding more than 70 customers

May 10—CLARKSBURG — A contractor from Harrison County admitted May 10 in U.S. District Court that he defrauded over 70 people out of more than half a million dollars worth of work he never performed.

Glaspell, of Salem, who owned and operated Over the Top Roofing LLC, and Helping Hands Home Improvement, entered a guilty plea to multiple counts of wire fraud before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi in a Clarksburg courtroom.

According to court documents, Glaspell falsely advertised his businesses on social media, claiming to be a licensed contractor when, in fact, he was not. He required down payments for materials but then failed to complete the work as promised and used the money he collected for his own personal expenses.

The fraud committed by Glaspell totaled $542,000.

Glaspell's victims were from Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Wetzel counties in West Virginia, and Washington and Fayette counties in Pennsylvania.

Glaspell faces up to 20 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and his prior criminal history, if any.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The investigation was led by the West Virginia State Police and the Internal Revenue Service and supported by the West Virginia Attorney General's Office. Numerous county prosecutor's offices, sheriff's departments, and police departments assisted with the investigation and helped gather evidence.