Contractor allegedly took money but didn't build decks

Dec. 14—MANKATO — A man who is accused of taking money but never building a deck for a customer is already on probation for doing the same thing to someone else.

Cody Joshua Vacek, 24, of St. Peter, was charged with felony theft Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

In September a Mankato woman reported she found Vacek's New Acres Homes company online and paid him a $9,500 down payment to rebuild her deck. She said he did not do the work, said he was waiting for delayed materials to arrive and refused to return the money.

Vacek twice told an investigating police officer he would give a refund but he did not do so, a court complaint says.

Vacek is on probation after pleading guilty to gross misdemeanor theft earlier this year. Those charges said he took a $4,500 down payment and never rebuilt a deck for a couple at a Madison Lake seasonal campground.