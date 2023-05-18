Contractor arrested again for failing to complete job

May 18—A Manchester contractor has been arrested again in connection with his failure to complete a job for which he was paid, this time in Vernon, police said.

The man, Jason LaPointe, 50, was charged May 7 with second-degree larceny. He is already facing charges of second-degree larceny and violating home improvement contract requirements related to other projects.

The affidavit supporting LaPointe's arrest this month provides the following details:

Last October, police responded to a home in Vernon where the homeowner reported that she had hired LaPointe to repair the roof of her house. She paid LaPointe $8,000 at the time, which was about a year prior.

The woman said she began getting excuses from LaPointe from the start about why the work was not being done. He eventually told her the work would start in March or April of 2022, but he never showed up, the woman told police.

Once the building permit expired in May or June, she decided the wait had been too long and she asked for a refund.

The woman said she was in contact with LaPointe's wife, Kathleen, who said they would refund her money in two payments. That hadn't happened.

Police met with Kathleen LaPointe in January, who said she was unable to refund the money because she had filed for bankruptcy and couldn't make payments to past customers.

She said she had closed the business she and her husband owned, Carpentry by Jay, and had $100,000 in debt.

The couple also are both charged in connection the theft of a nearly $20,000 down payment from a homeowner in Coventry. In that instance, police say, the couple was supposed to replace windows and siding and add insulation at a Coventry home, but never even ordered any of the supplies.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.