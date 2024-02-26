Contractor charged in death of laborer in a Mamaroneck trench collapse in 2021

A Connecticut-based contractor was charged Friday with criminally negligent homicide in the 2021 death of a worker at a Mamaroneck construction site.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Michael Conway, 59, of Bethel, Conn. was indicted by a grand jury and charged with criminally negligent homicide and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment after a nine-foot-deep trench collapsed on top of 46-year-old laborer Jose Vega of Stamford, Conn., killing him on May 4, 2021 at a site run by Conway.

An investigation between Rocah's office and the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that Conway was the director of project development and site manager for Lecher Development LLC, the company responsible for the Shore Acres Drive construction site in Mamaroneck where Vega died.

Rocah said at approximately 12:40 p.m. on May 4, Conway told two workers to dig a nine-foot trench at the site without proper protections to prevent it from collapsing. The trench collapsed shortly after, burying Vega.

"For the first time in Westchester County, we are seeking to hold a contractor accountable for the death of a worker at a construction site that allegedly lacked proper safety measures," Rocah said in a news release. "My office will seek justice for the family of Jose Vega and continue to ensure workers' safety remains a priority across the county to prevent fatalities like this one."

New Rochelle Fire Department, the Village of Port Chester Department of Public Works, the Village of Mamaroneck Fire Department, and Town of Mamaroneck EMS workers were all on the scene to attempt Vega's rescue from under the dirt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found Conway knew the trench construction violated OSHA regulations, which "require a trench deeper than five feet to have protections that prevent the walls from caving in," according to Rocah and OSHA regional administrator Richard Mendelson.

Conway was arrested by Village of Mamaroneck police and arraigned Friday in Westchester County Court. his bail was set at $5,000 cash and $10,000 bond. Conway is set to appear back in court on March 22.

Rocah said unsafe working conditions or concerns about workplace safety should be reported to OSHA at 800-321-6742 (OSHA) or the DA’s Office at 914-995-TIPS (8477). Language assistance is available.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Contractor charged in laborer death in 2021 Mamaroneck trench collapse