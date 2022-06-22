Contractor charged with deceptive business practices, theft in Wilkes-Barre Township

Jun. 22—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A construction contractor from Scranton was arraigned Tuesday on allegations he failed to complete renovations to a residence after receiving cash from the homeowner.

James J. Owens, 55, of Shawnee Avenue, proprietor of James J. Owens Construction, was charged by Wilkes-Barre Township police with three counts of theft, two counts of receives advance payment for services and fails to perform and one count of deceptive business practices stemming from a contract he failed to uphold with a homeowner on Saratoga Court, according to court records.

Police in court records say the homeowner reported she engaged in a written contact with Owens in September 2018 and subsequent oral contacts to repair framing, replace a roof over a rear porch, replace rotting sheathing, install new drywall, kitchen cabinets and flooring, remodel laundry room and construct a 10 by 20 addition with new siding. The contract also called for new windows and replace a chain link fence with a vinyl fence, court records say.

A one-year variance was granted for the construction by the Wilkes-Barre Township Zoning Board.

The homeowner paid Owens $37,986 for the work, police said.

Police said the homeowner made 388 calls to Owens to speak or attempt to speak with him about the status of the construction.

Owens provided a variety of excused, police said in court records, to include needing further approval from the township zoning board and PPL needed to relocate an electrical box.

Police said the woman confirmed with the township that she and Owens did not need an additional variance as the original variance was good for one year, and learned an electrical box did not need to be moved, court records say.

Despite multiple request for Owens to refund the money, he made excuses why he was unable to return the funds, police allege.

Owens was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.