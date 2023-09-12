Contractor charged with grand larceny

Sep. 12—State Police announced a Chenango County contractor was charged with grand larceny after he failed to do any work after he was paid to do so.

Troopers at the Norwich barracks started an investigation in July after someone said they paid Thomas B. Brick, 63, of Fenton, more than $24,000 in April for three contracting jobs, a media release said. However, Brick did not complete the contracting work at one location and didn't even start work or purchase materials at two of the three properties.

Brick was arrested Sept. 8, and charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, the release said. He was processed at the Norwich barracks and transported to the Chenango County Jail for arraignment.

