Contractor from Covinton Twp. charged with theft

Feb. 24—A Covington Twp. contractor hired to build a house in Lake Ariel collected $263,450 — half of the total cost of the project — but only laid the foundation of the promised residence, the Wayne County district attorney's office charged.

A criminal complaint filed this week by Chief Detective Peter C. Hower charged John T. Teeple, 58, who did business as All Trades Construction Services Inc., with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.

An attorney representing Teeple said the home builder is in bankruptcy and never intended to harm or defraud the couple who hired him.

"It's not that type of case," said attorney Paul Ackourey, who added it was "kind of blown out of proportion that criminal charges are brought."

The theft charge alleges Teeple accepted a $105,380 payment for the lumber and windows of a Paupack Twp. home Bernard and Barbara Bieski hired him to build, but he never completed the task.

Attempts to reach Teeple, who was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, were unsuccessful. Bernard Bieski declined to comment because it remained an ongoing case.

Teeple, of 310 Drinker Turnpike, Apt. 1, entered into a contract Jan. 4 to build them a home on Lake Shore Drive. The total cost of the 34-week project was $526,900.

Hower wrote in an affidavit it was to be paid down by an initial $10,000 payment, a $42,690 installment due at signing and then through subsequent checks of $105,380.

Teeple collected the two initial payments and the first six-figure sum and completed the home's foundation, the detective said.

The home's framing came next. On May 20, Bieski wrote Teeple a second $105,380 check for windows and lumber, according to the charges.

Teeple never used the money to purchase the materials required by their contract, Hower alleged.

By July, Teeple reported he was going bankrupt. On Nov. 21, he officially filed for bankruptcy, the investigator said.

"No framing material or windows were ever purchased or produced," Hower wrote.

District Attorney A.G. Howell approved charges Jan. 18, Hower wrote. Teeple was brought in to court for arraignment Thursday.

He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

