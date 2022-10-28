Contractor dies in rail car accident at Exxon Beaumont, Texas, lube oil plant -sheriff

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A contractor at Exxon Mobil Corp's lube oil Blending & Packaging Plant in Beaumont, Texas, was killed in a rail car accident at the facility, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

"A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved in a railcar accident," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "He was deceased at the scene."

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)