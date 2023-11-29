Contractor who ditched project pleads guilty in Staunton, ordered to pay $41,000

STAUNTON — A Harrisonburg contractor pleaded guilty Tuesday in Staunton to a felony charge of construction fraud after collecting nearly $50,000 for a project that barely got off the ground.

Last month, Paul G. Norrell, 33, pleaded guilty in Augusta County to two charges of construction fraud.

He remains jailed.

In Staunton Circuit Court on Tuesday, Staunton Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Fallwell said Norrell, the former owner of Rocktown Remodeling in Harrisonburg, contracted with a couple in the city in 2022 at a cost of $72,000.

The couple paid $49,000 up front, but as the months went by Fallwell said work on the home was sporadic. "Shortly thereafter, work stopped progressing," he said.

At one point, Norrell told the couple his financial accounts were frozen and he asked for additional money for roofing materials and permits, according to Fallwell. He also stiffed a subcontractor out of $2,685, the prosecutor said.

Of the nearly $50,000 the couple paid Norrell, an estimator said he completed only about $10,000 worth of work, according to Fallwell.

In a joint recommendation, Norrell's guilty plea was taken under advisement for two years. During that same timeframe, he agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $41,998. A small portion of that amount will go to the subcontractor, with the rest going to the Staunton couple.

"Mr. Norrell obviously owes a great deal of money," Fallwell said.

Norrell's attorney, Stephen Geiger, said his client plans to acquire a well-paying job based on his skills and experience once he is released from jail.

Last month in Augusta County, Norrell's two guilty pleas to construction fraud were also taken under advisement, but for five years. The amount of restitution in that case has not settled, but evidence showed Norrell pocketed nearly $40,000 for at least one of the two projects he abandoned in the county.

Given an opportunity to address the court Tuesday, Norrell said he cared deeply about his work but noted that being a small business owner is difficult.

"I didn't intend to hurt anyone," he said.

Norrell still faces a felony charge of construction fraud in Page County. He remains at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.

