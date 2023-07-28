Contractor, facing charges in Staunton and county, sees case head to grand jury

STAUNTON — A contractor facing criminal charges in the city and Augusta County remains behind bars after stipulating probable cause at a scheduled preliminary hearing Wednesday in Staunton General District Court, nixing the hearing and automatically sending the case to the grand jury.

Peter P. Harrison, 60, of Staunton, is charged with six felony counts of failure to perform construction and five misdemeanor charges of operating without a license. All of those charges are in Staunton.

According to Sgt. Butch Shifflett, a spokesperson for the Staunton Police Department, several city residents reported unfinished work on kitchens, bathrooms, a porch, fencing and landscaping.

Shifflett said the victims lost more than $47,000.

Murmurs of Harrison's alleged activity were first seen on social media, where accusations were posted online, prompting others to speak out, Shifflett said. In April, the Staunton Police Department fielded its initial complaint against Harrison for work on a September project that reportedly went unfinished.

"That's the first report we received," Shifflett said.

Harrison is also facing three charges in Augusta County — two counts of failure to perform construction and a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses. Clients there were reportedly bilked out more than $7,000, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

Fire destroys home in Augusta County, residents escape

Verona campus for Nexus Services Inc. sold off at public auction for $3.4 million

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Contractor facing criminal charges in both Staunton and Augusta County