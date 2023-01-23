Contractor got over $3.5M for Texas RV park work. He spent it on art, jewelry, sheriff says

A Texas contractor has been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $3.5 million for failing to finish the work on a recreational vehicle park in Parker County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Zachary Dixon Parker, 43, started the job to develop Midway Meadows RV Park in March 2021., but he refused to complete it.

Sheriff’s investigators found that Parker used the victim’s funds to purchase numerous personal items including jewelry, art, food, animals and heavy equipment, according to a Parker County Sheriff’s Office news release on Monday. Investigators also believe Parker used the victim’s money on projects and debts for other clients he created prior to starting the victim’s project.

Parker was arrested Friday on two charges of theft over $300,000.

Authier said additional charges are pending the completion of the ongoing investigation.

Parker’s bond was set at $1.5 million and he remained in the Parker County Jail in Weatherford on Monday.

The victim reported that once Parker received the funds, the contractor ceased all communications and ignored demands to complete the project or return his money.

Investigators reviewed numerous documents, proposals, invoices, statements, banking records and additional evidence in the case, finding Parker performed certain portions of the contract but ceased all work after collecting more than $3.5 million.

The victim was forced to pay another contractor to complete the project.

Sheriff’s investigators also discovered Parker did not pay the supplier for the materials for the project, who placed a lien on the victim’s development. Authorities determined the invoice and draw were created under deception, because none of the funds went toward the materials Parker claimed to use for the construction job.

The victim reported that though the job had been paid for, no work has been performed past the initial clearing and excavation of the project.

Investigators reported certain projects of the bid were not noted in the invoices, but were promised to the victim in the initial contract, meaning the victim overpaid for the initial job by $210,920. Sheriff’s investigators further stated the total price of the materials delivered, and labor completed by Parker to be valued at about $450,050.

After no contact from Parker, the victim reached out to other companies to bid the completion of the project, which was estimated at $2,910,675.73.

Sheriff’s investigators obtained grand jury subpoenas for Parker’s financial records, discovering three bank accounts. One of the accounts belonging to Barbwire Oil & Gas LLC, connected directly to Parker, was the account where the victim’s funds were deposited. As of November, Parker’s balance in the account was zero. Investigators discovered the two additional bank accounts belonging to Parker had balances of $601.92 and $55.26.

A background check of Parker dating back five years revealed he was listed as either a manager, director, governing member or member of at least 16 different LLC companies in Texas. The majority of these companies are no longer in existence.

During this time, Parker had at least 13 civil judgments levied against him or the companies he represented. The judgments total more than $15 million.