Contractor indicted on stealing thousands across Central Jersey

A 61-year-old Matawan man and his business have been indicted on theft and other charges for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 while pretending to be a home improvement contractor, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Olcay Darkanat was indicted on 10 counts of third-degree theft and one count of second-degree misconduct by a corporate official. He remains at large at this time, authorities said.

Over seven years, Darkanat allegedly stole money from victims in Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties, using his businesses, Narrowing Construction, LLC and Eagle Eye Home Remodeling.

Darkanat would provide an estimate for work to homeowners, take a down payment and then do minimal work and disappear, or hire a subcontractor who would quit when they weren't paid, according to the prosecutor.

Civil suits forced him to change companies and claim personal checks himself. When his victims tried to find him, he would ignore them or flee the country, authorities said.

A six-month investigation uncovered and connected the cases, totaling more than $250,000 stolen from all victims.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ contractor indicted on stealing thousands in Central Jersey