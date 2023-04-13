Contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested again after another client reports $157K stolen

Criminal charges continue to mount against Jesse LaCoste, a Pensacola area contractor accused of charging customers for expensive home remodel projects he never completed.

Lacoste was arrested Tuesday on two counts of larceny, according to Escambia County Jail records.

The charges stem from an incident where an individual told deputies he paid LaCoste Construction approximately $157,000 throughout 2021 for a construction project LaCoste's company ultimately abandoned. The individual said his attorney sent multiple certified letters in March 2022 demanding LaCoste either fulfill the contract or return the money.

The individual said in December 2022 the Escambia County Contractors Competency Board awarded him more than $163,000 in restitution. That same month he contacted the Sheriff's Office to press charges, noting he had given LaCoste ample time to provide a refund or complete the agreed-upon contract.

During an ECSO investigation of the situation, the investigator learned "more than 90 percent of the work that was completed has failed to meet code, along with compromising the structural integrity of the original structure. I was advised that this would cause the project to have to be demolished and started over meaning that the value of the work completed by LaCoste is $0," the investigator wrote in LaCoste's arrest report.

The report notes under Florida statute, "It may be inferred that a contractor intended to deprive the owner of the right to the money owned or deprive the owner of the benefit from it, and inferred that the contractor appropriated the money for his or her own use ... if the contractor fails to refund any portion of the money owned within 30 days after receiving a written demand for such money from the owner."

Based on the statute, the investigator requested and obtained a warrant for LaCoste's arrest.

Court records indicate LaCoste was booked into Escambia County Jail at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and released on $50,000 bond five minutes later.

This is just Lacoste's latest arrest in a string of cases with nearly identical allegations.

In January, Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested LaCoste on four counts of larceny and one count of fraud for failing to finish construction on a Pensacola couple's business. He was reportedly paid more than $184,000 for a construction project that he reportedly completed about $100,000 worth of work on. The family sent a letter demanding a refund in December 2022 and received no response.

In a separate case in Santa Rosa County, LaCoste was arrested in November 2022 after he allegedly failed to begin construction on a Gulf Breeze woman's home after she paid him over $15,000.

LaCoste alleged misdeeds began drawing widespread public notoriety last year after another contractor, his brother-in-law Matt Banks, became the subject of dozens of complaints and a citizen-led effort to identify local individuals who felt cheated by Banks.

Banks has a variety of legal woes of his own, most notably an indictment by an Escambia County grand jury earlier this month on racketeering, aggravated white collar crime and organized fraud charges that could net him up to 95 years in prison.

At a press conference announcing Banks' indictment, Assistant State Attorney Russell Edgar said LaCoste is also being investigated for his business practices, but Edgar did not provide further details of the status or scope of the investigation.

