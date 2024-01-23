Contractor named in A-Tech expansion

Jan. 23—JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A contractor has been named to lead the $11-12 million expansion project at the Ashtabula County Technical and Career campus.

The A-Tech Board of Education met on Monday morning to review three proposals for the contractor-at-risk to manage the project that is scheduled to include work areas for law enforcement, fire fighting and advanced manufacturing, said A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga.

The A.M. Higley Co. was chosen to guide the district through the process, from design to completion at a cost of just over $1.3 million, Wludyga said. The cost of is part of the overall cost of the project.

More than $6 million of the project cost is coming from the Career Technical Construction program that was created to help facilitate career education throughout the state, Wludyga said. The $200 million fund was created at the request of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and 35 schools received project grants through American Rescue Plan Act funds stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant for A-Tech was announced in November 2023, and includes funding for the police and fire portions of the expansion. Wludyga said the board thought the advanced manufacturing portion was important enough to fund through the school's normal budgetary process.

The contractor will work with Buehrer Group Architecture, which was previously hired as the architectural design and engineering firm for the project.

Wludyga said school officials hope to have a groundbreaking this summer and have the project completed by the 2025-26 school year. The new facilities would connect two existing buildings on the western side of the campus.