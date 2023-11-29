Contractor reveals timeline for road projects

Nov. 29—Witt Road north of the Eli Lilly and Co. site is expected to reopen just before Christmas.

Only local residents are allowed on Witt Road from County Road 450 N. to Ind. 47 at present, but officials with Fluor, Lilly's general contractor, expect it to open to thru-traffic as early as Dec. 22.

That section of Witt Road will serve as the main artery for Lilly's construction-related traffic. Plans call for the complex to close its northern gates after completion, and Witt Road is expected to return to pre-LEAP levels, officials have said.

U.S. 52 and C.R. 300 N.

Median work at U.S. 52 at C.R. 300 N. should be complete by year's end. C.R. 300 is currently open to eastbound traffic only in that area, as contractors build a right turn lane from U.S. 52 northbound onto 300 N.

C.R. 375 N.

C.R. 375 N. from Witt Road to Ind. 39 is closed but the project should be completed by July, Fluor announced last week.

The road will be widened and feature a center median and an improved railroad crossing with gates. It will be the main access road to Lilly from Ind. 39, when work is finished.

Witt Road Bypass

Witt Road closed permanently through the Lilly site when construction began. That pushed farm machinery moving north or south onto Ind. 39, Ind. 47, or U.S. 52. So, the Indiana Economic Development Commission promised to build a new bypass road from C.R. 300 N. to C.R. 375 N.

Crews have cut and paved the road bed, and work is scheduled for completion in early 2024.

C.R. 450 N

C.R. 450 N. will be widened and converted from gravel to pavement in 2024.

Traffic Signals

Temporary stop lights will go up at C.R. 300 N. and U.S. 52, C.R. 300 N. and Witt Road, at 300 N. and Ind. 39, and at Ind. 39 and C.R. 375 E. during Lilly construction. Indiana Department of Transportation officials said traffic counts will be studied before the lights come down. And, if warranted, some may become permanent.

Background

The IEDC is paying an estimated $15 million in road improvements around the future pharmaceutical complex to aid development of its Innovation and Research district. Lilly is LEAP's anchor tenant.

Work on Witt Road was to be first and begin in July, with other roads to follow, but delays in the permitting process pushed the project into late autumn, and made it necessary to work on roads simultaneously.

"Ideal fall weather," has allowed great progress, according to Fluor's recent statement.

Help

Access to all roads under construction will be available for area residents, Jeff Wagner, Fluor community relations manager, said. Residents who experience difficulty with the projects are invited to call Wagner at 513-484-2348.