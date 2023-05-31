Contractor that scammed Memorial Day tornado victims fails to pay restitution, sentenced to prison

A contractor that violated his Community Controlled Sanctions (CCS) after previously being convicted of scamming Memorial Day tornado victims in 2019 is going to prison.

Robert Greene, 56, of St. Paris, has his probation revoked and was sentenced to five years in prison, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Greene was convicted on more than a dozen counts of theft in September 2022.

Greene was going business as TK Home Improvement when he went into tornado-damaged seeking jobs doing repair work. He either completed only partial work or no work at all for at least 10 victims who entered into contracts with him. Victims made either down payments or full payments.

Prior to his conviction, Greene spent nearly two years on the run from authorities before being arrested at a Huber Heights motel in June 2022.

Last November, Greene was sentenced to five years of CCS and was ordered to pay $300 per month as restitution. He made a payment in November but failed to do so in December. As a result, a motion to revoke his CCS and impose a prison sentence was filed in January.

“This defendant swindled tornado‐ravaged elderly and disabled victims by taking their money and then failed to do the work. Now he has failed to even make the $300 monthly restitution payments he agreed to as part of the court’s original sentence. This defendant deserves to spend the next five years behind bars,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said.