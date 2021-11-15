Contractor sentenced to 36 months in prison for home improvement scams

Stock

A Senecaville man convicted of four felony counts of theft for home improvement scams involving elderly victims was recently sentenced to 36 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution during a hearing in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Mark A. Murphy, 62, was convicted of the four fifth-degree felony offenses on May 3 after entering negotiated guilty pleas to the offenses stemming from two cases filed by the sheriff's office.

Murphy was sentenced to 18 months — nine months for each conviction — in both cases with the two terms to be served consecutively for the three-year prison term.

The maximum prison sentence Murphy faced for the convictions was 48 months. He was not given any credit for time served while the case was pending.

The court ordered Murphy to pay $11,860 in restitution to the multiple victims and all court costs. No fine was imposed, according to online records.

The sentencing hearing was conducted on Nov. 10 after three previous hearings on July 14, Aug. 27 and Sept. 23 were continued at the request of the defendant.

The charges against Murphy are the result of two separate indictments returned during separate grand jury sessions in August and December of last year.

On Aug. 12, Murphy was indicted on two counts of theft for alleged crimes between Feb. 1 and July 24, 2020. He was indicted on the two additional theft charges on Dec. 15 for alleged crimes last October.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden previously said Murphy was given money to do work on separate homes in the county but he failed to do any work for several months.

The sheriff reminds citizens they should never give money to a contractor prior to work being completed.

If supplies are needed for the work, residents should either purchase the supplies themselves or accompany the prospective contractor to buy the necessary supplies.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a scam can call the sheriff's office, 740-439-4455, or Cambridge police, 740-439-4431.

