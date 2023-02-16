Contractors charged with larceny

Feb. 16—A Manchester couple are accused of taking a down payment of nearly $20,000 for renovation work at a home in Coventry, but never completing the project.

Jason Lapointe, 50, and Kathleen Lapointe, 52, were each charged this month with second-degree larceny.

The charges date back to last March, when police say the couple, operating under the company name Carpentry by Jay, was contracted to replace windows and siding, and add insulation on a Coventry home.

Police said the homeowner, who had hired the couple before, paid $18,576 upfront so the custom windows could be ordered.

In October, the homeowner reported to police that the work was never started, and she was repeatedly told over the months that the windows were being ordered.

In July, she received a text message from Jason Lapointe, which said the windows were going to be delivered in August, but that was the last she ever heard from him, the homeowner said.

Her attempts to contact him by text, phone, and email went unanswered, police said.

Police were able to get in touch with the couple, and Kathleen Lapointe agreed to an interview.

Lapointe admitted to depositing the check from the Coventry homeowner, but never ordering any of the windows to complete the project. She told police that she intended to pay back the homeowner by selling property.

Lapointe explained that she was in the process of declaring bankruptcy personally and for the carpentry business, as she had accumulated over $100,000 in debt. She blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, rising costs, and inaccurate bidding for jobs, police said.

They also had been using the money from some projects to pay for others, and she knew that's not proper business practice, Lapointe said.

Police noted at the time that there were three active civil cases filed against Carpentry by Jay for work that wasn't completed, including about $30,000 to construct a garage.

