Contractor's drilling gaffe sparks major construction on Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach

A contractor's error has led to extensive construction work along Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach, where crews are working to repair a damaged water main deep underground.

The work began in late November after a contractor working for the Florida Department of Transportation drilled through a large pipe that carries raw water from the city's western wellfield to its East Water Treatment Plant. The pipe is located about 40 feet underground at its deepest point, making repairs more difficult, said Poonam Kalkat, director of Boynton Beach utilities.

Construction crews and orange traffic cones now line Woolbright Road from Congress Avenue to Southwest 18th Street just before Interstate 95. One lane of westbound traffic is closed and work is expected to wrap up by the end of this month.

Road work continues westbound on Woolbright Road before Congress Avenue.

"The project involves closed circuit television (CCTV) inspection, cleaning the pipe, compression slip lining to repair the pipe, pressure testing to ensure there are no leaks and closing up the construction site," Kalkat said.

She said the contractor was doing "exploratory work" at the bridge that spans over a nearby canal as part of a future FDOT project involving possible changes to the I-95 entrances and exits on Woolbright Road. That's when the contractor drilled through the city's 42-inch raw water main.

The sidewalk westbound on Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach is closed as crews continue maintenance work.

Because the ground needs to be de-watered before construction workers can make needed repairs, the nearby canal has made their efforts more costly and time consuming.

The good news, Kalkat said, is that Boynton Beach is still able to treat and deliver water to residents. Until the pipe is fully repaired, the East Treatment Plant is only receiving raw water from one source instead of two, but the city can buy water from the county when needed.

Motorists traveling westbound on Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach between I-95 and Congress Ave. will be limited to two lanes for construction work.

"The City has continued to meet all customer demands for drinking-water and continued to meet all regulatory requirements," the utilities director said.

"As soon as the City staff realized that there was a break, City staff closed valves located on the west side of the break to stop water coming through the pipe," she continued. "Only a small amount of water (the exact quantity is not known) was lost due to quick action by City staff."

