How Contractors Work With Lepro to Reduce Cost by 30%+

Price is the most important factor for bidding. We introduce how contractors work with Lepro to reduce 30%+ material cost on lighting projects.
LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In construction bidding, price is always a key consideration. On many projects, especially in government construction, the owner must choose the lowest bid. So, cost is very important to contractors.
In one project, cost is usually as follows:
- Labor cost
- Material cost
- General liability and other insurances
- Taxes
In order to provide a lower bid, a contractor can mainly improve two things — labor or material cost. How to reduce material cost? You may ask your suppliers to drop the price, but that isn't successful every time. Actually, choosing the right type of suppliers, whose cost structure is better, is more important.
Why are suppliers with a better cost structure more important?
Because they have the ability to provide a better price for you. Usually, brand manufacturers have the best cost structure. However, only small parts of a brand manufacturer serve contractors directly. They can offer a better price than distributors due to zero channel costs.
Lepro is a lighting manufacturer that was born in the digital age. Lepro does not have high distribution costs as traditional brands. So, you can save 30%+ by working with Lepro.
Lepro's products come with world-class quality. Most of Lepro's light fixtures offer a 5-year warranty with UL or ETL certifications. Safety is guaranteed. They also have DLC or energy star certifications. Rebates are available. For example:
- LED High Bay Lights
- LED Shop Lights
- LED Recessed Lighting
- LED Flood Lights
- LED Wall Pack Lights
- LED Barn Lights
- Parking Lot Lights
- LED Ceiling Lights
- LED Panel Lights
- LED Street Lights
How do contractors work with Lepro to reduce 30%+ product cost on lighting projects? See the following cases.
Case one. 100W LED high bay lights
The price of Lepro is $59.9. Business accounts get a discount.
Search "100W LED high bay lights" on homedepot.com. Compare with Lepro 100W LED high bay lights:
|
Brand
|
Lepro
|
Westinghouse
|
J&H LED
|
Worldwide Lighting
|
Price
|
59.9
|
77.99
|
148.15
|
121.89
|
Price Increase
|
/
|
30.2%
|
147.3%
|
103.5%
|
Warranty
|
5 Years
|
1 Year
|
5 Years
|
1 Year
(Halco's product is not the same high bay, so it's not included in the table.)
So, you can find the price from Home Depot increases 30.2% - 147.3%. Besides, the cheapest products in Home Depot only offer a 1 year warranty. Lepro offers a 5-year warranty.
Case two. 4ft LED shop lights
The price of Lepro is $19.9. Business accounts get a discount. Search "4ft LED shop lights" on homedepot.com. For the top search results:
|
Brand
|
Lepro
|
Commercial Electric
|
Commercial Electric
|
Commercial Electric
|
Price
|
19.9
|
39.34
|
32.96
|
25.97
|
Price Increase
|
/
|
97.7%
|
65.6%
|
30.5%
|
Warranty
|
5 Years
|
5 Year
|
5 Years
|
5 Years
(Hyperikon's product is only T5 bulb, and not the same fixtures, so it's not included in the table.)
So, you can find the price from Home Depot increases 30.5% - 97.7%.
Case 3. T8 4ft LED tube lights
Search "T8 led tube 4ft" on homedepot.com. For the top search results:
|
Brand
|
Lepro
|
Toggled
|
Viribright
|
Philips
|
Price
|
3.96
|
10.13
|
7
|
8.2
|
Price Increase
|
/
|
155.8%
|
76.8%
|
107.1%
|
Warranty
|
5 Years
|
Not clear
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
So, you can find price from Home Depot increases 76.8% - 155.8%.
From the above 3 cases, one can see that Lepro helps contractors reduce their material cost for lighting projects by 30%+. Choosing the right type of supplier is the most important. Brand manufacturers can offer the best price. It reduces material cost and helps the contractor win more projects.
