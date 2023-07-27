Contractors offer free roof inspections — then damage homes to get business, MN cops say

Two men pretending to be contractors with a local company were damaging homes in attempt to get business, according to police in Minnesota.

“In many of the cases, homeowners say they were visited by people offering free roof inspections,” the Minnetonka Police Department said in a July 26 news release. “The contractors returned with photos of damage they insisted needed to be repaired and sometimes offered to drive the homeowners to the bank to provide payment.”

An investigation began when one of the homeowners contacted police “with concerns about contractors offering to repair the chimney on her home,” authorities said.

A work crew told her they had drone footage of chimney damage, police said, and they offered to inspect her roof in person.

Then the woman found broken chimney pieces in her backyard, according to the release.

She decided to call the local company written on the handwritten invoice she received, and that’s when she learned the men did not really work for the business, authorities said.

“The individual in this case did what we want people to do,” Minnetonka Police Capt. Andy Gardner said in the release. “She asked the work crew for identification and more information. When it didn’t make sense, she called the police.”

Detectives said they went to the home on Tuesday, July 25, and waited for the crew to return.

Two adult men, from England, were taken into federal custody, according to the release. Two teenagers who were traveling with the men were taken into protective custody.

The department is working with other area agencies and contractors in an ongoing investigation into the scam. It is unknown how many cases are involved.

One invoice obtained by police shows a homeowner paid $4,000 in full.

The suspects face charges of theft and damage to property, police said.

“Investigators advise residents to be aware of traveling contractors who will often move temporarily to a region during storm season and approach homeowners with offers of free inspections,” police said.

Story continues

Homeowners are asked to verify contractor information before signing any contracts. Police said homeowners also should avoid paying for repairs with cash.

Minnetonka is part of the Minneapolis metropolitan area.

Contractor said employee died from fall near a bridge — but he lied, New York cops say

Wings restaurant was fraudulently funded with COVID loan money in Missouri, feds say

Pool contractor ‘dug gaping holes’ in Florida customers’ yards then ran, officials say