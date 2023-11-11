Contractors progress on thruway

Nov. 11—MIDDLEBURG — Contractors continue making progress on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project, though motorists should plan for continued detours.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineer Ted Deptula provided the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee with an updated timeline on the detours Friday.

Current focus is on the southern section of the project, where contractors reopened Sunbury Road Thursday after seven months of closure, Deptula said.

Though Mill, App and Airport roads were previously expected to reopen by the end of the year, they will now likely be closed until January, according to Deptula.

The southern section of the project is now about 50 percent complete, the PennDOT engineer said.

