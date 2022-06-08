Contrarian Who Called China Tech Rout Says Sector Still a Sell

John Cheng
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The tide of optimism surrounding China’s technology stocks is rising, but one analyst remains unconvinced.

Most Read from Bloomberg

DZ Bank AG’s Manuel Muehl, who was the first among over 70 analysts tracked by Bloomberg to issue a bearish call on China’s tech shares, is sticking to his sell recommendation amid growing bets that a crackdown on the sector may be easing.

A report that Chinese regulators are preparing to wrap up a probe into Didi Global Inc. has been taken “very positively” but “I feel this is a bit premature and highly undifferentiated,” Muehl said in a June 7 email. “Jumping to conclusions and expecting the regulator to change other rules, which currently harm the companies in my coverage, seems a bit too soon.”

The Didi report has sparked a flurry of positive calls from the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. amid growing optimism that China’s battered assets may have reached an inflection point. A relaxation of virus curbs in major cities and stimulus from policy makers are reinforcing the sense of confidence.

There are growing signs that China’s tech sector may have hit a bottom. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index has jumped 45% from a mid-March low, while the Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks tech stocks listed in the Asian financial hub, is up more than 30%, with news that the government has approved more gaming licenses driving another advance on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, US-listed Chinese stocks are on track for a third day of gains, with the KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund, an exchange-traded fund that tracks Chinese tech stocks, rising as much as 4.4% premarket. The ETF is set to add to a 9% rally in the previous two sessions.

But, Muehl isn’t buying the story.

Recent earnings posted by tech firms suggest the sector’s woes may persist for a while, he said. “Revenue growth has slowed considerably, margins have deteriorated and free cash flows have also fallen substantially,” Muehl said. “From a fundamental perspective, I see no reason to become bullish just yet.”

Muehl was the first to issue sell ratings on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. last summer, with the calls being more accurate than that of his peers. Investors who followed his recommendations would have avoided losses of 52% and 16%, respectively in the shares over the past 12 months.

Muehl has a target price of $85 for US-listed Alibaba and $49.5 for JD.com, which imply a downside of around 20% from their last close.

What would it take to make Muehl reverse his bearish call? The analyst cites a deal with Washington that would prevent the US delisting of Chinese firms, a step-back from anti-monopoly rules and a substantial uptick of consumer confidence and spending. But “for the sentiment to turn and stay positive, we still need more action than words.”

(Adds Chinese ADR premarket moves in the sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Poised to Sit Out TV’s Upfront Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    The TV upfront market doesn’t appear to compute for Microsoft. The technology giant has been telling TV networks and media buyers that it intends to bypass TV’s annual haggle for commercial inventory, according to four executives familiar with recent discussions. The company behind such products and services as Windows, LinkedIn, the Halo video games and […]

  • Credit Suisse Weighs New Job Cuts Round After Loss Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is weighing a fresh round of job cuts, part of a renewed push to slash costs after warning of a second-quarter loss, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps

  • ‘The rising rate influence on the market has mostly run its course’: Strategist

    Citigroup Managing Director Scott Chronert joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss peak bearishness, rising rates, recessionary risks, and the outlook for equity markets.

  • Futures Slip as Inflation Angst Pushes Yield to 3%: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures fell with Treasuries on persisting worries about inflation and measures by central banks to contain it.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsContracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 signalled a pause fol

  • Cathie Wood’s Asset Plunge Is Biggest Among ETF Issuers in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is suffering a steeper drop in assets than almost any other US exchange-traded fund issuer this year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersArk’s lineup holds $15.3 billio

  • BYD May Sell Batteries to Tesla, Executive Tells State Media

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co., the automaker backed by Warren Buffett, is readying to sell its own batteries to Tesla Inc., an executive at the Chinese company has told state media.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up Sanctions“We are good

  • Turkey’s Economic Troubles Intensify as Currency Resumes Slide

    The country has scrambled for months to shore up its economy by pumping billions of dollars into propping up its currency. Those measures are losing steam, tightening the economic squeeze on Turkey’s leader President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

  • China Approves More Games in a Step Toward Normalization

    (Bloomberg) -- China approved its second batch of games this year following a months-long freeze, in a step toward normalization in the world’s largest mobile entertainment arena.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsThe appr

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • CVS subsidiary will lay off 71 South Florida employees, shut down facility

    CVS Caremark, a subsidiary of CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS), will lay off 71 people after it shuts down its Coram facility in Miramar. The terminations will begin at 12006 Miramar Parkway about two weeks from July 31 and are expected to be completed by Sept. 11, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) sent to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) by Christina Gawrysh, HR business partner director for CVS. Eliminated positions include primary nurse case managers, pharmacists, clinical support technicians, compounding pharmacy technicians, clinical service liaisons, warehouse reps, pharmacy reps, non-registered nurse clinical service liaisons, clinical nutrition liaisons, operations supervisors, a general pharmacy manager, a regional sales manager, and a medical records rep.

  • Novavax shares jump as FDA panel backs COVID vaccine

    The stock tumbled about 20% on Friday after the heath regulator's reviewers flagged concerns of a type of heart inflammation following the vaccination, adding uncertainty over the outcome of Tuesday's meeting. However, the voting by the outside advisers - 21 for, none against and 1 abstention - indicates that the FDA could soon authorize the fourth vaccine in the United States, where Novavax hopes it would become the shot of choice among vaccine skeptics. The positive vote "acknowledges the strength of our data and the importance of a protein-based Covid-19 vaccine", Novavax Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck said on Tuesday.

  • Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot Stock Slump As Target Signals Big Summer Discounts For Overstocked Retailers

    Retailers are sitting on some of the highest levels of inventory in two years, while consumers are getting lashed by surging inflation. That could mean big summer discounts for cash-strapped shoppers.

  • Jurassic World Dominion Is 'Stuffed' with 'Nonstop' Dinosaur Action, Critics Say: 'A Fun Time'

    "Fans of the franchise should enjoy this," wrote one critic, while another said Jurassic World Dominion is "all over the place"

  • Target ratchets up discounts and cuts guidance in response to more cautious shoppers

    Target hunkers down for an economic slowdown with a host of major actions.

  • Bulk of US Venture Investors Want to Back Minority-Run Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The majority of US and Canadian-based venture capital investors are planning to back funds with exposure to female founders, a sign that male-dominated capital allocation might start to shift.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If U

  • Try this philosophical pen-and-paper approach to decluttering your spending habits

    Kakeibo is intended to assist you in reflecting on your relationship with money and understanding why you make each purchase.

  • New Zealand Farmers Draft Emissions Plan Amid Pressure to Act

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in New Zealand have presented their own agricultural emissions pricing system to the government for consideration, as the industry faces pressure to fall in line with the nation’s broader net-zero policies.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges Ch

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro Casts Doubt Over Biden Win on Eve of Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cast doubt on the legitimacy of his US counterpart Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, two days before the two leaders were scheduled to meet at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist U

  • Instant View: India cenbank hikes rates for second straight month; drops 'accommodative' from stance

    The Reserve Bank of India's key interest rate was raised by 50 basis points on Wednesday as widely expected, the second hike in as many months, in a bid to cool persistently high inflation in Asia's third-largest economy. The central bank also dropped the long-standing phrase that future policy would remain 'accommodative', reinforcing expectations of further rate hikes and other forms of tightening in coming months as fighting inflation becomes its main focus. The monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate or the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.90%.

  • ByteDance Said to Weigh Sale of Stake in Sneaker Reseller Poizon

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. is considering selling a minority stake in Poizon, an online marketplace for sneakers, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestThe TikTok o