Contrary Expands Mission to Back the Next Great Young Entrepreneurs; Launches Talent Program Led by Newly Added Talent Partner Ellis Briery

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrary , a venture fund backed by the founders of Tesla, Reddit, Facebook, and other iconic companies, has announced a new program, Contrary Talent , and new hire Ellis Briery, who was previously Head of Talent at popular engineering recruiting company, Triplebyte.

Over the past few decades, many of the most important technology companies — from Google to Snapchat to StitchFix — were started at universities. That's why Contrary exists, operating a powerful network of over 100 scouts across the top 35 research universities and a sophisticated technology platform to identify the next Zuckerberg.

Launched today, Contrary Talent allows young builders to gain lifelong access to a community of both the top and most experienced talent in tech, pairing them with a personal talent agent for free with no strings attached. Agents work with members to share unique, unpublished opportunities at top startups and introduce them to top-of-field operators who act as mentors.

To further support members of Contrary Talent, who are hand-picked, diverse, and the top builders nationwide, Contrary organizes community events that connect everyone as friends, as well as potential collaborators. Whether members want to join a hot startup or build a company of their own, Contrary's talent and investment teams act as their personal backer.

Contrary Talent will be run by the firm's new hire Ellis Briery, a seasoned entrepreneur and executive who was most recently Head of Talent at Triplebyte, the prolific recruiting firm that has raised nearly $50 million from investors to build a data-driven recruiting platform.

"Contrary understands how to identify technical and entrepreneurial talent early - and nurture it as it grows," said Eric Tarczynski, Founding Managing Partner of Contrary. "With Contrary Talent, we're opening additional avenues to help young stars grow their networks, find co-founding team members, expand career opportunities, and be the bridge for this self-curated community of top engineering, design, and product talent discovered through our university network."

About Contrary:

Founded in 2016, Contrary is a venture fund that backs the world's top early-career talent. Backed by founders of Tesla, Reddit, Facebook, and others, Contrary identifies top engineers, designers, and product minds emerging from universities, connects them with a close-knit, career-long support community, and invests in companies they start or join.

